Marriage Licenses

Dec. 20 Peter C. Taverna, 37, and Heather D. Blalock, 33, both of Memphis, Tennessee Cornelio Leon, 34, and Carolina B. Rayo, 34, both of Memphis Julian V. Vasquez, 36, and Aracelia C. Alvarez, 36, both of Millington, Tennessee Dec. 21 Francesco Carballo, 30, and Heysa M. Zaldivar, 27, both of Memphis Dec. 22 Joshua B. Jacobs, 45, and Donita K. Torres, 36, both of Marion Jose D. Orozco, 41, and Virginia Cabrera, 45, both of Memphis Michael A. Criddle, 20, Jaleign R. Payne, 18, both of Senatobia, Mississippi Samuel A. Lopez, 26, and Bianca L. Tudon, 27, both of Memphis James T. Barrentine, 52, and Diana C. Hall, 46, both of Brookland, Arkansas Andres Alcibar, 31, and Delmy J. Rodriquez, 39, both of Memphis Austin R. Sutton, 23, and Kristen D. Pate, 20, both of Florence, Mississippi Jorge A. Diaz, 21, and Beily Y. Montoya, 19, both of Memphis Jeremy J. Dale Sr., 46, and Natarsha E. Townsel, 40, both of West Memphis Dec. 27 Christopher W. Hudson, 19, of Schofield, Hawaii and Janelle M. Stennis, 18, of Southaven, Mississippi Jose D. Garcia, 29, and Brenda N. Muniz, 25, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Dec. 21 Tonny Williams vs.

Esther Williams Ocee/Lashunda Samuels vs. Marcus Grigsby Bryan Adam Sheals vs. Krystle Nicole Sheals

Marion Police Reports

12-11-17 / 12-18-17

12-11-17 – 4:30pm – 117 Chestnut – Dog Bite

12-11-17 – 3:00pm – 431 Birdie #9 – Harassment

12-11-17 – 11:00am – 722 Lena – Persons in Disagreement

12-11-17 – 12:14pm – 327 Reginelli – Theft of Property

12-11-17 – 12:00am – 126 Miller Cove – Financial Identity Fraud / Theft of Property

12-12-17 – 6:00am – 100 Brougham – General Information

12-12-17 – 12:00pm – 107 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Trespass

12-12-17 – 6:30pm – 519 Ercole – Battery / Criminal Trespass

12-12-17 – 6:00am – 123 Brougham – Domestic Battery

12-12-17 – 6:10pm – Airport Road – Request for Arrest

12-13-17 – 3:00pm – 113 Lori – Found Property

12-13-17 – 8:55am – 415 N. Dogwood Cove – Criminal Trespass

12-13-17 – 3:00pm – 1227 Highway 77 #2 – Terroristic Threatening

12-13-17 – 5:30pm – Hickory – Possession of SCH VI LT

4oz

12-13-17 – 9:45pm – 301 Judge Smith #47 – Domestic Battery

12-14-17 – 1:05am – 324 Block – General Information

12-14-17 – 2:30am – 815 BLVD ST Germaine – General Information

12-14-17 – 4:00pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear

12-14-17 – 3:23am – 107 Mound City Road #8 Obstructing Governmental Operations

12-13-17 – 9:00am – 415 Birdie #11 – Theft of Property

12-14-17 – 9:35pm – 660 River West – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening

12-14-17 – 12:30pm – 301 Judge Smith – Fleeing x 2

12-14-17 – 3:13pm – 750 Medel Marconi – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property

12-14-17 – 5:30pm – 105 Victoria Cove – Family in Need of Services

12-14-17 – 11:25pm – 96 Judge Smith – Assault on a Family Member / Interference with Emergency Communications

12-15-17 – 12:41am – 911 Bayou Vista – Welfare Concern

12-15-17 – 11:00AM – 3148

I-55 ESR – Domestic Battery

12-15-17 – 12:10pm – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement

12-15-17 – 8:00pm – 267 Shiloh – General Information

12-16-17 – 2:12pm – Judge Smith – Ran Stop Sign / Possession of a Controlled Substance

12-16-17 – 4:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Welfare Concern

12-16-17 – 9:30pm – 95 Sherwood Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property

12-17-17 – 7:24am – 40 Flamingo – Battery / Aggravated Assault

12-17-17 – 3:51pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear / Nonpayment of Fines and Costs

12-17-17 – 3:30pm – 303 Bancario – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property

12-17-17 – 6:05pm – West Service Road – Persons in Disagreement

12-17-17 – 7:19pm – 95 Cottonwood Cove Aggravated Assault / Interference with Emergency Communications

12-17-17 – 9:35pm – 71 Willow – General Information

12-18-17 – 10:30pm – 800 Marquette Lane – Breaking or Entering / Theft of Property x

2 / Criminal Mischief

12-18-17 – 7:00pm – 801 Marquette – Criminal Trespass

West Memphis Police Reports

12/11/17 – 12-18-17

12/11/2017 3:08 AM

712 S 11Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTSAT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA

12/11/2017 3:17 AM

1101 S Avalon ST F2 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA

12/11/2017 7:47 AM North 26th / Broadway THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN

$25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000

12/11/2017 9:22 AM

3101 Beatty ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS

12/11/2017 10:04 AM

103 Missouri ST T H E F T GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM BUILDING

12/11/2017 10:16 AM

606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/11/2017 12:55 PM

798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/11/2017 1:06 PM

1401 Colonial DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/11/2017 1:16 PM

1002 Normandy DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/11/2017 1:35 PM

105 W Harrison AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW

12/11/2017 3:56 PM

2911 White ST B U R GLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12/11/2017 4:06 PM

798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN

$1000 – ALL OTHERS

12/11/2017 5:33 PM

1513 Colonial DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/11/2017 5:51 PM

798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/11/2017 10:24 PM

1800 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN

$1000 – FROM VEHICLE

12/12/2017 12:04 AM

1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES

12/12/2017 2:05 AM

124 W Harrison AVE 12 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY

12/12/2017 9:12 AM

130 S 16Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS

12/12/2017 9:57 AM

1004 Oakdale DR THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE

12/12/2017 10:49 AM

733 N 18Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS

12/12/2017 11:17 AM

650 W Service RD THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED,

OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY

12/12/2017 11:32 AM

1711 Missouri ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY

12/12/2017 1:16 PM

507 S Avalon ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE

12/12/2017 2:01 PM

1600 N 6Th ST T H E F T

$1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

12/12/2017 4:46 PM

1924 S Mcauley DR LOITERING

12/12/2017 4:57 PM

501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV

12/12/2017 5:21 PM

501 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION

12/12/2017 6:14 PM

601 S Redding ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN

$1000 – FROM BUILDING

12/12/2017 6:29 PM North Avalon Street / Shoppingway Blvd AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

12/12/2017 7:55 PM North Avalon Street / Shopingway Blvd POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

12/12/2017 10:50 PM

1497 E Arrington DR BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE

12/12/2017 10:53 PM

802 Tower DR F O U N D PROPERTY

12/13/2017 10:19 AM

330 W Bond AVE BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA

12/13/2017 1:00 PM

1600 N 6Th ST THEFT

$1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/13/2017 1:08 PM Center / North Avalon REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)

12/13/2017 3:41 PM South 10th Street / East Broadway Avenue SPEEDING

12/13/2017 4:14 PM

265 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT

4OZ

12/13/2017 4:48 PM

600 W Broadway AVE 1 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF –

1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS

12/13/2017 5:12 PM S Ok ST FOUND PROPER-

TY 12/13/2017 9:25 PM

3700 Service LOOP DISORDERLY CONDUCT

12/14/2017 12:03 AM

3225 E Broadway AVE Robbery – Aggravated

12/14/2017 12:24 AM

4114 E Service RD Robbery – Aggravated

12/14/2017 12:32 AM

2950 E Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY

12/14/2017 1:43 AM

707 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL

12/14/2017 2:05 AM

516 N Roselawn DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12/14/2017 2:56 AM

626 E Broadway AVE SATISFY COMMITMENT

12/14/2017 7:20 AM

626 E Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC

12/14/2017 10:40 AM

306 S 31St ST 97BATTERY –

2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA

12/14/2017 11:02 AM

200 N Missouri St.

THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/14/2017 11:46 AM

390 Cypress Point RD 5 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

12/14/2017 11:52 AM

505 Birch St. D I S O R DERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR

12/14/2017 12:26 PM

500 W Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN

$1000 – FROM VEHICLE

12/14/2017 3:09 PM

1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS

12/14/2017 5:11 PM

501 W Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES

12/14/2017 6:37 PM North Missouri/ Service Road POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

12/14/2017 6:52 PM

350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)

12/14/2017 7:14 PM South Avalon/Cannon Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT

10GM

12/14/2017 8:06 PM

601 S Avalon STB U R GLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12/14/2017 9:11 PM

1151 Goodwin AVE GENERAL INFORMATION

12/15/2017 1:04 AM

805 S 13Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION

12/15/2017 2:31 AM

600 N 7Th ST D I S O R DERLY CONDUCT

12/15/2017 2:35 AM

100 N Rich RD POSSES SION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM

12/15/2017 3:08 AM

2990 Autumn ST 181 GENERAL INFORMATION

12/15/2017 4:05 AM

605 Auburn AVE P U B L I C INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC

12/15/2017 10:25 AM

100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR

12/15/2017 11:37 AM

725 S 15Th ST B U R GLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12/15/2017 8:32 PM

222 E Oliver AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/16/2017 5:11 AM

1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS

12/16/2017 6:31 AM

707 E Broadway BLVD BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/16/2017 1:23 PM

798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/16/2017 2:11 PM Walker / SL Henry LOITERING

12/16/2017 2:20 PM

2990 Sl Henry ST Robbery – Aggravated

12/16/2017 3:29 PM

1800 Family Dollar DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/16/2017 3:32 PM

1506 E Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/16/2017 3:35 PM

420 S 14Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT

12/16/2017 6:07 PM

350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR

12/16/2017 8:25 PM

1550 Ingram BLVD A REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)

12/16/2017 8:44 PM

1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF SERVICES

$1,000 OR LESS

12/17/2017 6:30 AM

211 Pearce ST POSSES SION OF SCH IV OR V LT

28GM

12/17/2017 3:16 AM

100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR

12/17/2017 6:51 AM

211 Pearce ST T H E F T

$1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

12/17/2017 9:24 AM

1204 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/17/2017 9:57 AM

395 Rocky Chute DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/17/2017 10:37 AM

2204 E Jackson Heights THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE

12/17/2017 12:48 PM

1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS

12/17/2017 1:28 PM

2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/17/2017 1:36 PM

2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/17/2017 1:16 PM

2206 Autumn STB U R GLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12/17/2017 2:11 PM

2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS

12/17/2017 4:23 PM

1600 N 6Th ST T H E F T

$1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE

12/17/2017 9:17 PM

208 N Bond ST D I S O R DERLY CONDUCT

12/18/2017 2:36 AM

620 W Broadway AVE 4 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/18/2017 8:23 AM

211 W Bond AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/18/2017 10:43 AM

391 W Rocky Chute RD 5 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA