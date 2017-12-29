Ready for the New Year

By Clayton Adams Are you ready for the New Year? A new year brings new opportunities and with these new opportunities come new struggles. I do not make New Year resolutions – mostly because I don't keep them.

I want to be different this year, hopefully better, but most certainly different. How can I be different? In the Bible I read; “Then the prophet came near to the king of Israel and said to him, “Go, strengthen yourself and observe and see what you have to do; for at the turn of the year the king of Aram will come against you.” (1 Kings 20:22) The prophet was giving Knowledge (the enemy will come against you); Wisdom (“Go, strengthen yourself…”); and Instruction (“…see what you have to do…”) to prepare for the coming attack. These are what I need to be different this coming New Year; Knowledge, Wisdom and Instruction. Do you need Knowledge, Wisdom and Instruction?

Knowledge is the collection of facts, information and even experience. Wisdom is the ability to properly apply the facts, information and experience into beneficial uses.

Knowledge, tells me about electricity and how it works. Wisdom tells me not to touch the wires and if I do, I'll be shocked at the results! Instruction from one with knowledge and wisdom about electricity can help me properly handle the power of electricity. The prophet shared three principles we can apply into our lives for the New Year. Take time to collect your thoughts, review the past, evaluate the events, relationships, conversations, past goals and efforts in your life and don't forget to look at very personal failures. What went well, what did not go well, what must change?

Are you happy with the results? Do you want to change anything? Do you need to change? How will you change? Do you need help? In what areas do you need help?

It is easy to say we want to change but change is painful. Change goes against our comfort, convenience and security. Change is never comfortable, convenient or secure. This is why most people do not change they do not want to pay the cost for change.

If you read the whole story of the prophet and the king of Israel in 1 Kings 20, the Knowledge, Wisdom and Instruction provided for the kings victory. Do you need victory? I want victory and I need victory! I am willing to change.

Are you ready for victory in the New Year? Are you ready to change in the New Year?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’