Teamwork makes the dream work…

By Tracy Evans I have missed this, but I am back to share more with you. I have tons of “Tracyolgy” stuff, but I am going to hold on to it for now.

This time I am going to share with you part of my brother and sister’s journey. They are not my blood relatives, but my gifts from God. Three possibly four years back there was this guy in the gym walking on the treadmill daily. One day I saw him doing a thing or two wrong and made an offer for him to come workout with me.

Well, he didn’t, but later I showed him a few helpful techniques and offered him some advice a few times. I think he was a little nervous, but a few months went by and he joined me in the mornings to workout. Soon I got the chance to meet his wife. I begin to talk to her, because he informed me that she was seeking a trainer, she was a little nervous.

Well to make a long story short the first words out of her mouth was, “I have heard about you, they say you are good, but you kill people.” I couldn’t help but laugh.

That was the beginning of a great friendship.

Bobby and his wife, Tammi Jenkins have evolved from client, workout partner, to brother and sister. They are not only a part of my gym family they have included their twin daughters to join this fitness journey as well. They too are being trained so that they will be able to apply these life skills as they continue their personal journeys.

It is such a blessing for me when I see them to know they are doing this as a team. Bobby and Tammi have not only lost weight, but they have fought the struggle together. Sometimes we fail to realize that this battle is not the one hour in the gym, but it is fought the hardest the 23 hours away from the gym. When your home trying to raise a family without the same diet restrictions you put on yourself, because your spouse will not eat this or your kids won’t eat that.

We tend to say we don’t want to deprive them of what we call comfort foods. For example, when we are stressing on our way home from work and that McDonald’s chicken nugget is calling your name. Bobby and Tammi have shown what can happen when you fight side by side. They have lost half of themselves. Each of them are half the size they once were. If you don’t know them they are on Facebook and attend Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi regularly. I said church because without God none of this would ever have been possible. God put all the pieces together at the right time and when the battle got tough He has always pulled us through!

Tammi and I have had many crying conversations, Bobby and I have dropped tons of sweat together during the struggle and God has pulled us through. I can keep going, but I won’t. Check out their Facebook page to see more pictures. I pray this inspires you to come together as a family and support each other along the journey. Remember there is no I in team and if you are married it takes a team.

Until next month, Tracy the Trainer

Tracy Evans is a personal trainer who is sharing the journey of his personal weight loss success story to inspire others to take that first step to a healthier lifestyle.