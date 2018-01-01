2018: Here we go, ready or not

Local Commentary I know if you are like me, you made a lot of resolutions for the coming year, and hopefully they are different than the ones you made for 2017, because we know how all those worked out.

But are you like me and saying this year they will be done so you make a promise to yourself, this time I'm serious, so put me down for that kind of thinking also. You know that it is going to be tough but you can always use the old stand by, if it hadn't of been for that I would have stuck with them, please pardon me because I'm trying really hard to not laugh here and I'm thinking excuses are a wonderful thing.

But with me I'm not a total optimist here but I believe you and me can do at least one out of the five promises. With me I feel I'm still just a little shaky on one of mine but who knows stranger things have happened when it came to food.

Now on to more important things, and I have being doing a lot of thinking now that Christmas is behind us, we are starting into the new year and some of the things that I have seen take place in our society just in one year makes me doubt a lot of things for the coming year and if you have watched anything on the TV and read very much on the internet or the newspaper then like me you have got to be thinking things don't look very promising ahead especially history.

It's got me started to thinking, is this going to be a trend in the coming year and is the direction that we seem to be going makes me ask the question will it continue because not enough of Americans care and I pray that is not the case. I'm talking about some of these young people that are in college that gets their feelings hurt so easy to the point of having to have a rabbit or llama brought in so they can pet them and make it all better for them and take some of the pain away.

One of the things that we must remember is for them to have a white piece of cloth in their pocket at all times when they get out of school incase America has a war with another country inside our borders so that they can wave the flag of surrender and request a bunny rabbit. You can take a look at how all of those that have crossed our southern border that are still here and are not going anywhere and I don't care what anyone says about them being good people and maybe most are but we still have laws and borders but you would never know it by the way that a lot of our cities and some of our churches protect them and it seems that no one in the right position that would be able to do something about them want. We try to check them out and talk to them to find out as much about them as we can but a lot of the time that is just not enough.

Everyday I remember Kate the young woman killed in California, and the killer who, for the most part, was let off the hook. I just know how I would feel if it were one of my daughters and she is not the only one that has been killed by someone that was here and not suppose to be. One of the things that was so bad was he was here for the sixth time after being put back across the border, so it was the hard way we found out he wasn't the good person that the sanctuary city thought he was but even now they still think he is.

We’ve got a lot of people in America that just can't help but operate with by feelings only, and that has a lot to do with America having so many sanctuary cities today, so when I think deep into this movement of sanctuary cities it just might be the coming thing. Let me say that I'm not a hard-hearted person and I do believe that God loves every body and I don't go around kicking little animals just because I can, and that is the same way that I feel about all these people in some of these other countries as I have said before God is the answer to all the world problems. But I'm not naïve enough to think that everyone everywhere will turn to God and that will fix all problems, because we are dealing with fallen man, starting with the Garden of Eden, but it does prove that with man's hardened heart, this is what you get, because without the spirit of God moving in and taking control hope is lost.

I know when you think about what happened with the flood it showed the wrath of God and what can happen when he gets angry. Oh yes, he can get angry. remember, vengeance is mine saith the Lord. I know no one likes to think that God could ever get angry about anything, but he can and God knows what is best for all of us even though we think we know better than he does.

If we as a blessed nation through the years had brought the true gospel to the world like we should have done and I know some did like Billy Graham, but not enough of them did, then I assure you things would have been different today but as always man thinks he knows what is better and so it goes on generation after generation. Now I personally believe we live in the worse generation of all because of our hatred for God and this Country and with me having lived in other times, I look through my eyes I see it getting to point where not all but a lot of the churches today are letting the world come in and be comfortable there and it not be seen as anything bad and that is just not going to play well with God. So for some of us that call our self Christians had better take a good look around and take a good look deep into your life and heart and see if you are doing what God would have you to be doing when he makes that return trip here and I'm talking about all Christians and not just one denomination.

So I really do hope that God has a special blessing for you and yours and a special blessing for America again in the coming year because this one coming just might be your last one to have that opportunity to do what he would have you do.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

Bill McFerrin