Doing right by Lorenzen

Reevaulating everything we thought we knew about the murder of a Memphis basketball legend

Special to the Times In the early hours of July 19, 2010, a phone call was made to 911 from Lorenzen Wright. There was no audible dialogue. Only the sound of repeated gunshots. Days later his body was found off the side of a Germantown road dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

With the lack of physical evidence, the case rested on the testimony of Lorenzen’s wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson. She told authorities her husband left their house late the previous night talking about money and drugs.

Wright-Robinson was recently arrested in Riverside, California Friday, December 15th and charged with first degree murder of Wright. She currently resides in a California prison and awaits extradition to Tennessee. Prior to her arrest, Billy Rae Turner, 46, was arrested in connection with the murder.

As connections between Wright-Robinson and Turner and their plot to have Wright murdered begin to arise, past interviews and troubling details are emerging about the accused. Turner is said to be a deacon at his church in Memphis where Wright-Robinson was a minister. Also, Wright-Robinson’s odd behavior at the time of the murder is being recalled into question.

“I’m a mother. I’m a wife. I’m an author and the police should find his killer,” Wright-Robinson said in a 2010 interview with the Commercial Appeal. “For my name to be even in the same sentence of something like that – I’m a minister of the Lord. And I’ve never been in any type of trouble or anything. I just, I’m a mother, an author and a wife.”

Lorenzen Wright grew up in Oxford, Mississippi and Memphis as a youth while learning to play basketball from his father Herb Wright. Herb played basketball professionally in Finland before returning to Memphis where he found work with a local recreational center. When Lorenzen was 10 years old, Herb dropped Lorenzen off with his mother in Oxford and returned to work. The next day a fight broke out at the rec center, resulting in Herb being shot and left paralyzed.

According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, the incident became a turning point in young Lorenzen’s life.

“He didn't let it get him down, so I wasn't going to let it get me down,” Lorenzen Wright said. “He just told me what had happened, and that he was going to dedicate himself more to my basketball and teaching me how to play. Seeing him be so strong, I thought I could handle anything.'

When it came time for Lorenzen to pick a college to attend the choice was simple. Following the footsteps of hometown hero and international superstar Penny Hardaway, Lorenzen Wright chose to play for the University of Memphis Tigers.

After two seasons, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds with the Tigers, Lorenzen Wright became a consensus lottery projection, being drafted 7th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. After five seasons of mediocre play for the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, Wright received a trade to another struggling franchise. However, there was an upside. Wright was coming home, joining the newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies.

Lorenzen played five seasons in the Grizzlies front court alongside all-star Pau Gasol. Along with Wright, Gasol and new head coach Hubie Brown, the Grizzlies found the postseason for the first time in team history, making three appearances in the playoffs during Wright’s tenure in Memphis.

Wright never became the star player he was projected to when drafted, but always played with passion in a Grizzlies jersey and the hometown boy quickly became a fan favorite in Memphis.

After leaving Memphis and playing with three other teams, Wright eventually retired after the 200809 season. The former Tiger averaged 8.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over this 13-season and 793-game career.

In retirement, Wright moved back to Memphis. He was ready to begin his life as a retired basketball player in the city that loved him most. The new chapter of his life was short lived when his body was discovered that summer day in 2010.

With the lack of physical evidence and unavoidable media curiosity, Sherra Wright-Robinson took control of the narrative. She told cops and reporters that Lorenzen had left their house with a box of money and drugs to make a transaction that was worth over $100,000. Wright’s death seemed to be quickly dismissed as the result of a gang-affiliated lifestyle. Some would think that maybe he had it coming. Wright’s status of a local hero in life had quickly changed to that of a drug dealer in death He had stopped being viewed as a victim. He was now a causality, just another person who once had potential but was sucked back in and spit out by an underground Memphis lifestyle which claims so many lives each year.

For seven years, this was the narrative. Any attention paid to celebrations or memorials were outshined by assumptions and suspicions. There were lawsuits against the police department. There were children growing up without a father for reasons they couldn’t understand. Worst of all though, there were lies and there was Wright-Robinson.

There is no way to prove Lorenzen Wright was a great man in life, but that is true of all of us. But Wright-Robinson’s recent arrest in his murder should make us reconsider everything we thought we knew about the Memphis legend in death.

So, what is it that we actually know about Lorenzen Wright? Do we take the time to re-evaluate our original assumptions? Does this change how we view other homicides and the motifs we attribute to them? Is this what closure is supposed to feel like? Can we disassociate Wright from the rumors of drugs and simply remember the man as a talented basketball player who loved the city of Memphis, growing up in the city, achieving fame through the Tigers and Grizzlies and choosing to stay in the Bluff City after he made his money?

Lorenzen Wright was important to me and he was important to the city of Memphis. I hope he can be remembered that way.

By Kelly Oliver