Golden boys

As their age increases, so do their max lifts

sports@theeveningtimes.com

When most people think of growing old, they relish in the dream of lolling around, relaxing in the sun all day and not lifting a finger for the rest of their days.

That was not the case for a pair of brothers in their 60’s with local ties who set world records this past year at the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters in Las Vegas, Nevada, an event attended by 622 lifters from around the nation.

Tom Morgan, 67, and his brother Eddie Morgan, 64, each grabbed world titles at the event.

Weighing in at 275 pounds, Tom won a WABDL world championship for the push pull workout, combining the maximum lifts from the bench press and deadlift, with a 754-pound total. The elder Morgan turned in a bench of 292 pounds and recorded a deadlift of 462 pounds in earning his sixth overall world title.

Tom, who was a student in the West Memphis School District until eighth grade, played collegiate football at Southeast Missouri State and, after three seasons, joined the Navy where he served for 23 years, retiring at 49.

In 1991, upon his return home, Tom’s younger brother Eddie asked him if he would compete in a power lifting contest. Tom agreed and has went on to 38 state records and win 49 contests in different weight lifting organizations.

The 67-year-old Morgan says it’s the competitive drive that pushes his continual competition as he ages.

“A lot of people work out to keep them physically fit and to feel better,” Morgan said. “Only a very few people like to take it to the next level and start competing in lifting contest. Some people were great athletes in high school, college and even the pros… In weight lifting, muscle knows no age. People can continuously compete and get better.”

Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Eddie Morgan took home a world championship of his own. The younger Morgan’s title came in deadlifting with Eddie lifting 611 pounds.

Eddie’s love for weight lifting came form repeated denial. After being told he wasn’t good enough to play high school football in his junior season, Eddie gained 45 pounds over summer, going on to start for his high school team and earn a scholarship from Arkansas State University. At ASU, Eddie once again made a significant jump in weight, gaining 30 pounds over his junior and senior seasons in college, gaining him more playing time, a brief Canadian Football League career and even a stint in the NFL, being drafted by the New York Giants in the 1976 NFL Draft.

Upon retiring from football, a friend persuaded Eddie to get into weight lifting and the younger Morgan’s lifting career began just as shaky as his career on the gridiron.

In his first competition, Eddie Morgan squatted just 313 pounds, lifted a 451pound deadlift and came in dead last, including finishing behind a woman, out of 10 contestants.

Since that event in 1981, Eddie Morgan has set 50 state records, 20 American records, 29 national records and has won 32 world titles along with 12 world titles in the WABDL.

Like he did when encouraging his brother to compete in weight lifting contest, Eddie is still spreading his passion for the sport, creating his own national championship bench press and deadlifting competition in Jonesboro this past February.

However, Eddie is a teacher out of the gym as well, being in the special education field for 33 years now. It is here that Morgan’s world overlaps as the WABDL Hall of Fame inductee and state chairman of the year got 14 of his students enrolled in the weight lifting competition, each student earning a first place medial in their respective divisions.

By Collins Peeples