Sports Briefs

•

— Friday, Jan. 5, the Greyhounds take on Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Thursday, Jan. 4, the Lady Greyhounds take on Southwest Tennessee Community College, at 2 p.m. (Away) ***

• Earle Boys Basketball—

Monday, Jan. 8, the Bulldogs take on White Armorel, at 4 p.m. (Home) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball

— Monday, Jan 8, the Lady Bulldogs take on Armorel, at 4 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball

— Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Patriots take on Forrest City, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball

— Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Lady Patriots take on Forrest City, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Blue Devils take on Jonesboro, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Lady Devils take on Jonesboro, at 5 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Christian Boys Basketball

— Friday, Jan. 5, The Black Knights take on Lee Academy, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Christian Girls Basketball — Friday, Jan. 5, The Black Knights take on Lee Academy, at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

***

• Harlem Globetrotters — known for their one-of-akind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball