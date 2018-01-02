Arkansas Attorney General offers recap of first term

Rutledge lists 17 accomplishments to cap 2017

Arkansas Attorney General When I first ran for Attorney General, I campaigned boldly as the only candidate with the experience that Arkansas needed — the candidate with the conservative values who could be trusted to protect and defend Arkansans from scams, criminals, and an overreaching federal government. And I was humbled to have your support and your vote when you elected me Attorney General.

Now I am running for reelection, and I can tell you with confidence that I have never stopped working since day one to deliver on the promises I made to you four years ago.

Because I don't think it's fair for me to ask for your vote again without sharing my record so far, I thought I would give you 17 accomplishments as we reach the end of an eventful 2017: 1. I successfully defended the State of Arkansas's right to terminate Planned Parenthood from the Medicaid program.

2. I traveled the state and held Rutledge Roundtables in every county with local leaders each of the past three years in office, honoring my commitment to face-to-face conversations.

3. To safely dispose of dangerous unused medications, I began Prescription Drug Take Backs in all 75 counties. My office has worked with sheriffs and chiefs of police to collect nearly 200 pounds of old or unused medications!

4. To better advocate for Arkansans, I have taken a role of national leadership, both by re-establishing the National Attorneys General Association Agriculture Committee and by chairing the Republican Attorneys General Association.

5. I launched a first-inthe- nation initiative aimed at tackling opioid abuse by offering a free education program called Prescription for Life to every high school student in Arkansas.

6. Believing that the right to keep and bear arms is sacred, I have petitioned the Supreme Court to protect gun rights. 7. Because an elderly couple in Jasper or Eudora should not have to drive to Little Rock for face-to-face assistance, my team has held office hours in all 75 counties all three years.

8. To assist and offer hope to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, I unveiled Laura's Card and have distributed over 100,000 cards throughout the state.

9. To help protect Arkansas small business owners and farmers, I began a metal theft prevention program aimed toward disincentivizing this costly crime.

10. To defend our state from spiraling energy costs, I challenged in court the Obama Administration’s so-called Clean Power Plan.

11. I fought to prevent the FCC from taking resources away from our local law enforcement agencies right here in Arkansas, a case we won in 2017.

12. As a daughter of a veteran, it was my honor to launch a Military and Veterans Affairs Initiative that assists active-duty military, reservists, veterans, and their families.

13. When the EPA threatened to devastate Arkansas's top industry with their Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, I joined a lawsuit to protect our farmers from these burdensome, onesize- fits-all regulations.

14. To honor our local law enforcement officers, I have awarded Outstanding Law Enforcement Officers of the Year in all 75 counties the last two years.

15. We are 'One Nation Under God,' and that's why I have made protecting religious conscience a cornerstone of my administration.

16. Arkansans believe in helping their neighbors in need, so I started an aggressive program to punish those who would cheat the Social Security disability system of your hardearned tax dollars.

17. To shield Arkansans of all ages from online criminals such as kidnappers and scam artists, I adopted Digital You as an online safety program.

That all happened in only three years. And I could have listed countless more accomplishments I’ve made with the help of the tireless public servants who work alongside me at the Attorney General's office.

And there are even more big things coming in 2018.

Now, imagine what can be accomplished with four more years?

By Leslie Rutledge