Busy year for local AARP members

Plans for MLK 50th in the works

Anniversary of Civil Rights leader’s death to be commemorated

news@theeveningtimes.com

“History is in the making,” said Dr. C.W. Campbell, President, Crittenden County Christian Coalition. “Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Dr.

King’s departure from time and entrance into eternity.”

The 2018 Martin Luther King DayCelebration will be held at the Second St.

John Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Stephen Chitman, Pastor, on Monday, January 15, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m.

“As a nation, we have made unimaginable strives toward human equality,“ Dr. Campbell said.

“However, there is still much to be achieved.”

The tentative schedule will begin with a one-hour roundtable discussion featuring individuals knowledgeable in their respective fields. One of four questions of critical public interest will be the focus of the discussion. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to participate.

“Crittenden County citizens will have the opportunity to choose that focus beginning today by e-mailing their request to cw.camprev@ yahoo.com.” Dr.

Campbell continued. “The faster we can receive responses, the faster we will be able to finalize the question and recruit the presenters for the round-table discussion.”

At 11 a.m., the Worship and Recognition Service will begin. The Coalition looked forward to the participation of the MLK Mass Choir and MLK Ushers consisting of volunteers from across the county. As usual, the yearly recipients of the Martin Luther King Jr. Award and the Rosa Parks Award will be honored.

“This year we will present two church awards for attendance,” noted Dr. Campbell.

The church with the highest number of members in attendance and the church with the second highest number of members in attendance with receive a plaque, that can be displayed at their church until the 2019 ML King Celebration.

Potluck luncheon will be held at noon in the fellowship hall of Second St.

John.

“We encourage all individuals who wish to bring a dish or dishes to this event to please e-mail that information as soon as possible to cw.camprev@yahoo.com so that we can do a better job of creating a delicious menu,” said Dr. Campbell.

“We are asking for volunteers to join the potluck coordinating committee as well as the MLK sanitation committee.”

Dr. Campbell confirmed all individuals who participate in the MLK Mass Choir, MLK Ushers, potluck coordinating committee, and the MLK sanitation committee will receive individual “Certificates of Appreciation” from the Crittenden County Christian Coalition.

The 2018 ML King National Celebration is sponsored by the Christian Coalition and co-sponsored, presently, by Pastor James Blackledge, Lake Grove Baptist Church; Pastor L. Robertson, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church; Pastor Stephen Chitman, Second St. John Baptist Church; Pastor Adam Davis, The Word on the Move; Pastor Raymond Shields, Step of Faith MB Church; Pastor Frederick Anthony, Old St.

Paul Baptist church; Pastor James Parker, Morning Star MB Church; Pastor S.J.

Parker, New Zion MB Church; Pastor Robert Brown, Pilgrim Rest Christian Church; Pastor Alvin Coleman, 15 Street COGIC; Pastor Leroy Turner, Sr., Mt. Olive Baptist Church; and Pastor Arlen Parham, I’m A Part MB Church.

By John Rech