Holland’s greater goal

Parker Holland’s dreams don’t just end with his future college soccer career

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Marion High School senior and center midfielder Parker Holland recently punched, or kicked, his way to a college career on the pitch, signing a national letter of intent to join the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats following his season with the Patriots.

While Holland is ecstatic to be joining a Wildcats team that went 9-8-3 this past season, Marion’s lead returning scorer says he chose the Wildcats program, located in Canton, Missouri, with even greater goals in mind.

“Obviously, it’s my dream to play professionally,” Holland said. “I realize that studies come first because it’s a lot easier to get a business degree than it is to play professional soccer. I realize that. But, one thing that Culver-Stockton has is they’re lucky enough to only be about an hour and a half away from St. Louis and in St. Louis there is a player developmental league. It’s partnered with UFL, which is the second biggest division in America for soccer. It’s a bunch of clubs and it takes people that are in college. So, K could play on a semiprofessional level and it’d give me an ability to taste what it’s like to play professionally and see if I have what it takes.”

Holland, who finished last season with 11 goals and 13 assists, certainly seems driven to get there, going about a reverse recruiting process and seeking out his new college team as opposed to waiting for a college scout to discover him.

“I was always told by my coaches that the only person holding you back is you,” Holland said. “They showed me that at the end of the day it’s up to you to follow your dreams…So, what I did is I’d go through the south. Because there’s not an SEC conference, it’s hard to find southern schools with men’s’ soccer programs… So, I got on Wikipedia and I looked up Missouri collegiate soccer teams and I’d go through the list and start emailing the coaches. Some of them would reply and give me camp information and some of them wouldn’t. I actually have a video. We recorded two or three games last season. I had a video of the West Memphis vs. Marion game that I did pretty well in. I edited it down to about two minutes and I sent it to them. They replied and said, ‘Hey, you should come to this camp.’” While at this camp, Holland says he fell in love with the Culver-Stockton campus, every other aspect of his future home and the realization that a lifelong goal could be coming to fruition.

“It’s what I’ve been wanting to do my whole life,” Holland said. “It’s what I’ve been wanting to do since I could walk. So, when you have a goal in mind, you’ve got to keep at it.”

Holland, who plans to double-major in business and marking while in college and takes AP classes at Marion High School as well as concurrent classes at Arkansas State University Mid-South , compares his determination to be successful in soccer to his peer’s determination to excel in school.

“Some people are passionate about their studies,” Holland said. “So, they’re going to sit there and study for three hours for a test in the morning. For me, soccer has always been my thing. I’d be like, ‘I’m going to sit here and I’m going to watch this game. I’m going to watch Barcelona or Real Madrid or some of the best clubs in the word play. For me, it’s always been what I wanted to do… There’s not just one thing that I love about the game. It’s just incredible. When it’s played right, it’s beautiful.”

The Patriots center midfielder certainly knows the game inside and out, playing every position from striker to goalie at some point throughout his career thus far. Holland trained at keeper for club play and during his time playing with Marion has moved around from sweeper to attacking midfield, making him incredibly versatile on the pitch. That versatility led to a greater intelligence on the field, according to Holland.

“With Marion, I feel like it’s not so much that it’s developed me as far as talent, but it’s helped me develop a higher soccer IQ, what balls to play and that type of stuff,” Holland said. “Personally, I’ve always had the fundamentals, but I’ve always lacked that IQ. Through playing for Marion and being a Patriot, it’s helped me with my decision on and off the ball, what runs to make and things like that.”

As Holland’s intellect on the pitch has progressed over the past four seasons, so have the Patriots. Marion went from 2-13 in Holland’s freshman season to 8-10-1 in his senior campaign even defeating Nettleton (9-8) 4-2 in a game that Holland scored two goals while assisting former teammate Bradford Doherty on two others. That victory was a staple of how far the Patriots program has come, according to Holland.

“That game was definitely one of my favorite moments because it showed that we weren’t’ going to be taken lightly this season,” Holland said. “We were playing a Nettleton team that had beat Jonesboro and beat some of the best teams in the conference and we beat them. It showed that we weren’t just going to be ran over this year.”

This season, despite losing seven seniors, Holland hopes the Patriots can take the next step in progression and that he can leave Marion High School having played on a Patriots team that finishes the year with a winning record for the first time in his high school career.

“The way I see it is if I literally scored zero times this year and had zero assists but the team is playing well… then that would be fine with me,” Holland said. “Personal accomplishments have never really been high on my radar. Everybody always wants to ask me how many goals I had or how many assists I had. But, last season what really stood out is that we had eight wins.”

“We were very close to finishing .500,” Holland added. “So, what I want to accomplish is I want to have a winning season. We lost seven starters last year. So, it’s going to be hard, but I feel like, with some of the new players and some of the returns, we’ll be able to do pretty well this season. I want to have a winning season for my last year.”

Finishing the season with a winning record would certainly be a huge accomplishment for Holland and a Marion program that, until last season, had suffered some hard years. But, even throughout the heartbreak and frustration, Holland kept in mind one lesson taught to him by his mother and first ever soccer coach. “It was my first game,” Holland said. “We were the green team. I was three years old, I think. I was dribbling the ball down the sideline and somebody took it from me and I started balling because that’s my ball. Why would you take it form me? You know? So, my mother came and picked me up and said, ‘There’s no crying in soccer. You just can’t do that. There’s no crying.’ I play with a lot of passion and a lot of emotion and when I’m having an off game or the team’s not playing well like in my freshman year, when we’re losing 9-0 and stuff like that, it makes you want to tear up. But, that’s something I’ve always held with me, that there’s no crying in soccer.”

Holland’s senior season with the Patriots kicks off March 8th as Marion travels to Paragould for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

By Collins Peeples