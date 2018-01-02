HOROSCOPE HOMOSCdDIPIE

For Wednesday, January 3, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's Thursday, and you're ready to party! Why not get a jump on the weekend? Sports events and playful times with children will appeal to you.

You will enjoy cocooning at home today, especially if you can make future travel plans. You also might entertain someone from another country or from far away.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a chatty, busy day! Errands, short trips and discussions with others (especially about shared property) will go well.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Money is on your mind today! Fortunately, this is an excellent day to negotiate with others, especially close friends and partners. Everyone involved will feel generous toward each other.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) The Moon is in your sign today, which can make you more emotional than usual. However, it also can attract some extra good luck your way. (We like it!)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You need a bit of privacy today. This is why you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes, so that you can catch your breath and have a moment just to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will enjoy talking to a female acquaintance today, especially if you discuss future goals. You need to bounce your ideas off someone to get some feedback. Try it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might discover that personal information about your private life becomes public today for some reason. This could be a credit check, or it could be gossip. Be aware.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Do something different to shake up your daily routine, because you want a little adventure. Obviously, the most exciting thing to do would be to travel somewhere!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Discussions about shared property, debt and inheritances will go well today, because so many planets are in your sign. Yes, the universe owes you a favor!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be prepared to cooperate and go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This just requires a little tolerance and patience.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) It will please you to do something that helps you feel better organized and more on top of your game. Take 15 minutes to tidy your car, your desk or your bedroom.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fun-loving and goal-oriented. This is a year of reflection about spiritual beliefs and ideas. It's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. This also is a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year. Start a journal.

