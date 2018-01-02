West Memphis braces for Hurricane at home

The Blue Devils and Lady Devils host their counterparts from Jonesboro tonight

WM School District The Jonesboro Hurricane come into Lehr Arena tonight full of confidence, due to its recent success against the Blue Devils, but it also comes more vulnerable than it has been in the last several years.

Last year's Class 6A state champion heads into tonight's game with Jonesboro having beaten the Blue Devils in every match-up between the two teams since 2010, when WMHS defeated Jonesboro in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Lehr Arena.

Jonesboro has become an offensive juggernaut with massive firepower under head coach Wes Swift's attack-the-rim offense. But the Hurricane have already lost two games this season that have gotten state-wide attention.

The Golden Gang, as they were known under former head coach Barry Pruitt (who sadly passed away in 2017) dropped games against two Craighead County foes who have been their doormats throughout history. Nettleton, led by head coach Mark McCord and splendid junior point guard Kevin Fulton, defeated Jonesboro in December.

Then just days later, the Hurricane fell to Class 4A Brookland.

The Hurricane lost a lot of talent from last year's title team in Marquis Eaton, Jonathan Adams and Ben Harvey, but it retained University of Arkansas signee Desi Sills and backcourt mate Tony Hutson.

The Blue Devils and Jonesboro appear, at least early on, to be the class of the 6A/5A-East Conference, and you can bet West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown, who enjoyed immense success during his star-studded playing career against Jonesboro, badly wants to re-establish the Blue Devils' dominance over Jonesboro.

Jonesboro will have a hard time handling West Memphis' super 6-foot-6 sophomore Chris Moore, whom Swift has already labeled as the top post player in the state.

However, Moore has gotten less touches in the past few games, perhaps because teams have placed more emphasis on him in the low post and also by challenging Blue Devil guards to beat them.

Tonight's girls game should also be worth watching.

Jonesboro has risen up the state-wide rankings in the last two years under head coach Jodi Christenberry. But the Lady Devils' super crop of sophomores, led by point guard Aryah Hazley and center Tierra Bradley, are building toward becoming a state factor.

A larger-than-usual crowd is expected for tonight's game. Tip-off for the girls game should be approximately 6:05 p.m., with the boys game following.

By Billy Woods