Key dates for 2018 election cycle

Mark your calendars for the upcoming events

www.arkleg.state.ar.us

Party Filings

Party filings begin at noon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, and end at noon on Thursday, March 1. Party pledges, if any, and affidavits of eligibility shall be filed; any filing fees of a political party, if any, shall be paid; and party certificates shall be issued by the party during regular office hours during the filing period. A party certificate and the political practices pledge shall be filed with the County Clerk's Office or the Secretary of State, as the case may be, during regular office hours during the party filing period.

***

2018 Fiscal Session of the 91st General Assembly

The 2018 Fiscal Session begins the second Monday in February, or Feb. 12, and lasts for 30 days. It can only be extended for 15 days at a time, but no more than three extensions for a maximum of 45 days.

***

Annual Legislative Luncheon

The Arkansas Credit Union Association Legislative Luncheon is scheduled for Feb. 14. ***

Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan Election

May 22, 2018. Polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ***

General Election Day

Nov. 6, 2018. Polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ***

Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force

During the Sept. 7, 2017, joint meeting of the Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force and the Economic Tax Policy Committee, PFM was selected as the committee consultant.

*** The two groups have been meeting since their May 22 organizational meeting. One of their tasks is crafting new tax reform legislation. The Tax Reform and Relief Act of 2017 laid the groundwork for future tax cuts and reform. The legislation (Act 79) created the Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force.

The purpose of the task force is to examine and identify areas of potential reform within the tax laws of the State of Arkansas and to recommend legislation for consideration during the 2019 Regular Session of the 92nd General Assembly.

From the Arkansas General Assembly