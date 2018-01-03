Lady Pats impress in Texas

Marion went 2- 2 while averaging 58 points per game in the Sandra Meadows Classic

The Lady Patriots ended 2017 gaining some national attention and sharpening their skills against some of the best girls’ basketball teams in the country, finishing eighth in the 67th annual Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, a tournament that hosted 32 total teams, from as far away as California, including five current state champions, including the reining Arkansas 6A state champion Lady Patriots.

Marion (6-7 overall, 2-2 6A/5A-East Conference) got pitted against one of the highest caliber teams in the classic right out of the gate, facing off on Thursday against the Lone Star Rangers (20-3) who boast a 56th ranking in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Though the Lady Patriots came up short against the Rangers, 54-51, Marion head coach Shunda Johnson expressed pleasure with the way her team competed and performed undaunted by Long Star’s national status.

“They weren’t afraid,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of talk about rankings and things like that and our girls just went out there and treated them like they were any other team, like they were in our conference or in our division. I was really glad that they did.”

The opening round loss for Marion came despite the Lady Patriots leading at halftime 28-16 and holding a slim 36-34 advantage after three frames. Three Marion players turned in double digit scoring efforts in the loss. Sophomore Joi Montgomery pumped in 15 points to lead Marion while senior Morgan Christian pushed in 13 points and junior Tashlee Milow chipped in 10 points.

Marion got their fist win of the classic the following night with an emphatic 7439 victory over the Westside Wolves from Houston, Texas (11-14).

In a game that saw nine out of 10 Lady Patriots score, it was Milow leading with the way with 16 points. Montgomery once again found double digits on the scoreboard with 12 points and junior Taylor Lee also racked up 12 points, with all of the guard’s points coming from the deep ball, including three three-pointers in the third quarter.

Marion then squeaked out a 57-56 victory over Briarcrest Christian out of Eads (2-3), Tennessee before being edged out by the Waxahacie Indians (127) 51-50 in Marion’s final game of the classic.

The loss to the Indians came despite a 20-point performance from Montgomery and a fourth quarter that saw the Lady Patriots score 17 points.

It’s that kind of effort that Johnson was most pleased with from her team.

“They looked sharp,” Johnson said. “They did a good job of growing and competing. They competed the entire game, every game we played.”

On the court, that growth came in several forms, such as executing halfcourt sets and converting on takeaways.

“I told you before the tournament that our offense hadn’t really been clicking,” Johnson said.

“They came out and they executed our half-court sets. They executed when we blocked and stopped plays. They were able to convert. I think a lot of that just really had to do with them putting in that constant effort to set screens on the other team and having a chance to run their offense.”

Off the hardwood, that growth came in the form of teammates bonding with each other through eating, shopping and touring the Dallas area. Johnson says that thanks to their performance on the court and the way her team handled themselves when they weren’t playing that the Lady Patriots have been invited back to the invitation- only tournament.

“We had a very good time of bonding,” Johnson said.

“I think it was a very good experience. Our girls were well behaved. They did a very good job of representing our school district and the coaching staff. I think they conducted themselves very well because we got invited back. So, that’s a plus for us.”

The Lady Patriots now return to their conference schedule as Marion prepares to host the Jonesboro Hurricane (8-5, 3-1) this Friday for a 5:00 p.m. tipoff.

By Collins Peeples