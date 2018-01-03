Marion takes silver at Brogdon Classic

The Patriots averaged 71.7 points per game while going 2- 1 in the holiday tournament

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots are back from their break following a showing in the Ronnie Brogdon Christmas Classic in Highland, that saw the Patriots score triple figures, edge out a win in a low scoring affair and piece together an impressive, albeit short, rally to carry back to Marion with them a second-place finish in the classic.

Marion (8-4) took the court in Highland with their up-temp offense on fulldisplay in an opening round contest against Obion County (11-5) that saw the Patriots cruise to a 100-73 victory.

The Patriots picked up a win the following night against the Southside Southerners (11-3) though in drastically different fashion. Limited on offense by the defensive presence of Southside 6-foot-10 center Tom Miholjcic, the Patriots only squeaked out a 53-51 victory. Because while Miholjcic did all he could to limit the Marion scoring attack inside, the Southerners giant was of no help against a game-winning three-ball by Marion sophomore Detric Reeves with 1.4 seconds remaining in the contest.

Reeves turned in a 30point performance along with the game-winning shot. The Marion youth would duplicate the same effort the next night against the Har-Ber Wildcats (11-3) but the Patriots could not recapture the same team magic, falling to the Wildcats 66-62.

And while the Patriots fell just short in the championship bout against Har-Ber, the Wildcats margin of victory could’ve been much larger.

Har-Ber jumped out on Marion 31-12 after the opening frame, putting the Patriots in a deep whole early on. However, Marion miraculous dug themselves out of that whole, climbing back in the game to hold a four-point lead over the Wildcats with about three minutes to play before succumbing to a Har-Ber run and suffering the four-point loss.

Overall, Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn says he is pleased with the way the Patriots performed. “They looked pretty good,” Clayborn said. “It was a good overall experience. The boys grew together as a team. I learned a lot about them. They learned a lot about what it takes to compete. I think we’re going to be alright. I think we’re getting better.”

“It was just a good overall experience, I believe,” Clayborn added. “I believe we got a lot better from this tournament. I believe it has gotten us ready to compete these next three games against Forrest City, Jonesboro and West Memphis.”

On the court, Clayborn seemed impressed with the individual efforts of senior Martinez Harper, Reeves and the Patriots ability as a group to quickly push the ball up the court.

“We were running the floor, passing the ball up,” Clayborn said. “There were a lot of assists because a lot of our baskets were layups.”

While anybody who has followed the Patriots, this season will not be surprised with the fact that Marion is continually working on moving at a faster pace, what may shock fans and even caught Clayborn off guard was Marion’s use of the 2-3 zone.

“Really, we played a lot of 2-3 zone, which ain’t what we want to do but we’ll do whatever it takes to get the game won,” Clayborn said. “Everybody who’s seen us, they see us running all up and down the court. So, that’s what they’re practicing for. They ain’t really practicing for a 2-3 zone.”

While they weren’t making a championship run, the Patriots players joined each other for a movie and dinners while building relationships off the court that Clayborn believes are already translating their relationship on the court.

“We went to movies, but we ate and everything and they were all right there on top of each other,” Clayborn said. “You couldn’t separate them. The guys started to grow on each other, started to like each other and you could tell on the court they were playing better together.”

The Patriots newly strengthened team relationship will be put the test as Marion prepares to host the Jonesboro Hurricane (9-2, 3-1) this Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples