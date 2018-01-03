West Memphis wraps up year in classic fashion

The Blue Devils and Lady Devils each played in classics as the year came to a close in order to stay sharp for conference play

WM School District The West Memphis High School basketball teams wrapped up the 2017 portion of their basketball schedules with some solid showings in their respective classics.

The Blue Devil boys won three out of their four games in the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. After losing a winners bracket game, 44-43 to Memphis Mitchell on Thursday, the Blue Devils ended the Classic with two straight victories, 59-51 over Morrilton and 69-56 over Maumelle.

In the loss to Mitchell, West Memphis sophomore Chris Moore was held to only seven field-goal attempts. Moore ended the game with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Zachary Byrd chipped in 8 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

West Memphis, which also got 7 points each from Curtis Washington and C.J. Prackett, outrebounded Mitchell, coached by former Memphis Tiger great Andre Turner, 33-27.

The Blue Devils erased a 20-point second-half lead by Morrilton on Friday and outscored the Devil Dogs 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

Moore had team-high numbers of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Byrd tallied 12 points and 4 rebounds and Washington and junior point guard Cavin Paige each scored 9 points. Paige also had 6 assists and only 2 turnovers.

In West Memphis' win over Maumelle, Moore tallied 23 points and 16 rebounds, making 9 of 14 field-goal attempts. Byrd chipped in 17 points and Paige, who knocked down 3 of 4 three-point attempts, had a career-best 14 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 turnovers.

Washington also had 10 points.

The Blue Devils now stand at 11-2 overall.

The Lady Devils played nationally ranked Central Arkansas Christian tough in the second round of the Dragon Fire Invitational at Collierville, Tenn., losing 63-60 in overtime.

They then fell 66-58 against MHEA on Friday before losing 77-53 on Saturday.

Aryah Hazley, a sophomore point guard, was high-scorer for the Lady Devils with 24 points while fellow sophomore Tierra Bradley scored 10.

In the loss to MHEA, Hazley totaled 19 points while Bradley hit for 16 and junior Kenya Freeman had 15.

By Billy Woods