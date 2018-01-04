AGFC Northeast Arkansas Waterfowl Report

www.agfc.com

Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA — Boaters should use caution while using the Thompson Tract boat run.

South Oliver GTR Habitat: Mast production has been good. Water Level: 70% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.8 feet. There is a small amount of available water present within the natural slough on the north end of this GTR and south end of the North Oliver Tract.

Thompson Tract GTR Habitat: Mast production has been good. Water Level: 50% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.6 feet.

Lake Hogue WRA Habitat: A small amount of beneficial wetland plants is located along the east side of the lake. Water Level: Normal pool level.

***

Big Lake WMA — When the Ditch 81 extension gauge near Manila (upstream of the Big Lake north-end control structure) reads 17.5 feet, water is beginning to come over the north levee degrade on Big Lake WMA. When the Ditch 81 Extension gauge reads 18.0 feet or higher, the water level on the WMA will rise quickly and hunters should exercise caution while on the area. Be aware of underwater logs in boat runs and hangers in trees.

North Woods GTR Habitat: Mast production is good. Water Level: Bo Dock gauge currently reads 235.2 feet, Target level is 235.5 feet with 80% flooded.

South Woods GTR Habitat: Mast production is good. Water Level: The 7Mile gauge is currently at 234.2 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 80% flooded. Simmons Field – Habitat: A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good. Water Level: 75% ***

St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA — Hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved Hunt Area – Habitat: Mast production is considered above average within the timber and floodways.

Water Level: Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on St. Francis River flows. The water level at Oak Donnick is 212.47 feet, and approximately 100% of the huntable area is flooded.

Snowden WRA – Habitat: There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. Water Level: 0% flooded Payneway WRA – Habitat: There are 70 acres of corn and millet planted throughout the WRA Water Level: Pool A is at 0%. Pool B is at 0%. Pool C is at 5%. Pool D is at 5%.

***

Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA — Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. In addition, hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved.

Adam Brake GTR – Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. Water Level: Water level is 239.8 feet msl with a target level of 240.0 msl. 90% flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. Water Level: 90% flooded. Eagle Pond GTR – Habitat: High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. Water Level: 100% flooded.

Phase III Moist-Soil Unit Habitat: Fair wetland-type vegetation. Water Level: 50% flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit – Habitat: Fair wetlandtype vegetation. Water Level: 70% flooded.

Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit – Habitat: Good wetlandtype vegetation. Water Level: 100% flooded.

River Field Moist-Soil Unit – Habitat: High abundance of native wetland vegetation. Water Level: 0% flooded.

***

Dave Donaldson Black River WMA — Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. Please remember to keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area. Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas.

Upper Island GTR Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water Level: Water level is 269.7 feet msl. Target level is 269.5 feet msl. 100% flooded.

Lower Island GTR Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water Level: Water level is 268.45 feet msl. Target level is 268.0 feet msl. 100% flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water Level: Water level is 267.1 feet msl. Target level is 266.9 feet msl. 100% flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water Level: Water level is 265.9 feet msl. Target level is 266.3 feet msl. 80% flooded.

Winchester GTR – Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water Level: Water level is 263.5 feet msl. Target level is 263.7 feet msl. 90% flooded.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission