Ask the Game Warden’

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist

These are questions that have been asked about Tilden Rodgers Lake, *** 1. When will the Game & Fish stock the trout and catfish? The last stocking of trout was on December 8th and catfish was on October 11th. Thousands of pounds of 13- to 15-inch channel catfish are stocked every two to four weeks at all Community Fishing Destinations from March through October.

More than 65,000 catchable- sized rainbow trout are stocked each winter from November through March across the state in Family and Community Fishing Program destinations. While most trout average just under a pound, a few 25 pounders are stocked each year. Most locations are stocked on a bi-weekly or monthly basis. This information can be found on our website at www.AGFC.com under our Family & Community Fishing Program section and you can also find out stocking information by calling 1-866-540-FISH (3474) *** 2. Are both fishing license and trout stamps required? Afishing license is required to fish at Tilden Rodgers Park and an additional trout permit is required only if you keep the trout you catch. If you catch and release the trout and do not keep any then you do not have to purchase a trout permit. *** 3. What is the daily limit for both trout and catfish? Largemouth bass must be released immediately. Catfish daily limit is three. Bream daily limit is 25. Trout daily limit is five.

*** 4. Is there a limit on the number of fishing poles that may be used? There is no limit on the number of poles.

Whole Hog

Randy Clark’s grandson, Jack Stewart, 11 years old, killed a hog in Warren, Arkansas.

Photo by John Criner

Banded Canada Goose

Very few banded geese are taken in our area.

Submitted photo

12-Point Buck

12 point with muzzleloader at White River NWR shot by David Archer. 18 1/2-inch wide spread.

Photo by John Criner