Blue Devils blow out Hurricane at home

West Memphis shot 64 percent from the field in the second half in the Blue Devils first win over Jonesboro in seven seasons

WM School District Marcus Brown admitted his team had an invisible barrier that needed to be broken against Jonesboro.

Brown's West Memphis Blue Devils hadn't beaten Jonesboro since March of 2010 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament at Lehr Arena. In the interim, the Hurricane manhandled the Blue Devils in many of the match-ups, but Brown remembers his own playing days when West Memphis dominated the Hurricane.

The Blue Devils finally broke through, and in convincing fashion, sending Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift home with a 64-49 loss on Tuesday at Lehr Arena.

'I'm proud of our kids from the standpoint of the mental barrier being broken,' said Brown. 'Our kids may not know everything in terms of the tradition at West Memphis, and I'm trying to get them to embrace that every time we step on the floor. I think playing Jonesboro recently had started to get in our heads a little.'

The Blue Devils (11-2 overall, 4-1 in the 6A/5AEast Conference) put it all together in the second half against the Hurricane (9-3, 3-2) by making 14 of 22 shots from the floor (.636 percentage) and outrebounding the Hurricane 178 in the second half.

West Memphis put three players in double figures, but it was its unselfishness with the ball that especially pleased the first-year Blue Devil boss.

'When we don't care who scores and how many each player scores, we're a scary team,' said Brown. 'That's what we're working toward in the second half of this season.'

Along those lines, junior point guard Cavin Paige passed for 8 assists and he turned it over only twice in the game.

Senior Sidney Stinson, a force off the bench this season after starting all last season, provided offensive fire power in the second half as he scored 8 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils pulled away, building a 59-41 lead with 2:58 to play in the game.

'Sidney has so much potential, and when he is engaged it just gives us two other dimensions we don't normally have,' said Brown. 'With Sidney, I can play four guards because he is strong enough to rebound and he can pass over smaller players.'

Playing his usual dominating game, sophomore Chris Moore poured through a game-high 23 points, which included rim-rattling dunks.

Despite playing their fifth game in the last seven days, it took the Blue Devils an entire first half to get their focus.

After playing to a 22-22 deadlock through the first two quarters, the Blue Devils came out of the locker room with laser-like sensory. They scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and forced Jonesboro to five thirdquarter turnovers.

And after turning it over 15 times through three quarters, the Blue Devils played error-free ball in the fourth quarter.

'The second half was just focus and engagement,' said Brown. 'I thought in the first seven or eight minutes we played the name (Jonesboro). Finally, we settled in and just worried about what we were going to do.': Besides forcing 20 Jonesboro turnovers, the Blue Devils outboarded the visitors 12-8 in the second half and fouled out two of its starters. West Memphis sank 20 of 30 free throws for the game, but 14 of 18 in the second half.

Senior Curtis Washington was all over the floor for the Blue Devils with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Zachary Byrd, another senior and a two-year starter, pumped in 8 points and gobbled up 5 offensive rebounds.

The Blue Devil defense denied the Jonesboro guards, senior returning starters Tony Hutson and University of Arkansas signee Desi Sills to only 23 points between them. Sills led his club with 13 points.

'Man we got locked in on defense in the third quarter,' Brown stated. 'Defensively, that's as well as I've seen us play this year, especially in the second half. We were jumping to the ball and we were cognizant of who we were defending. We executed the game plan.'

The Blue Devils hit the road Friday night to take on Greene County Tech.

By Billy Woods