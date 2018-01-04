Heavy Rains + Cold Weather = More Ducks

Times Outdoors Columnist It’s about time to get good conditions for Arkansas duck hunters. After a slow start due to drought, the duck hunters are starting to have smiles on their faces.

The problem now is the shallow waters are freezing every morning. If the hunting area is open, the ducks are really starting to act right. Places like Horseshoe and Midway, which are big open waters, are finally attracting mallards. East Lake on the White River is really holding ducks. Some of the private clubs are solid ice, but if they can turn the pumps on, it means bring extra bullets. Let’s hope this last part is what we were hoping for.

Deer season is over except for archery season that goes through February, 2018. There is a youth modern gun season Jan. 6 & 7. Be sure to read Page 49 in G& F Regulation book. Over all, it’s been very good deer season with many trophies harvested. If you have pictures of your trophy, especially the kids, send them to Papa Duck or the paper. I love to hear about the kids! I can’t wait for my baby grandducks to start serious hunting and fishing.

First Baptist Church in West Memphis is having an all men and boys wild game supper on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The cost is $5.00 a person and you can reserve a table for your group of friends. All outdoors men are invited, not just church members. We need some more wild game to be donated.

Ducks, deer, fish and whatever you harvest will be appreciated and if you like to cook, we will welcome you with open arms. You don’t want Papa Duck to do much cooking! Ronnie Tice will be the guest speaker. Ronnie is the best crappie fisherman and guide in this part of the county and could probably get a limit of crappie at Tilden Rodgers Lake. He lives on Horseshoe Lake and fishes almost every day of the year. I have fished with him several times and he is great to be with and a Christian gentleman. You are guaranteed to learn how to fish Horseshoe and catch crappie.

Do any of my readers have rabbit or squirrel dogs? Do you know if there might be a squirrel dog for sale? Papa Duck is looking for a squirrel dog to break the grandkids in with real hunting. This is the best way to start the little hunters. Until the last few years, we always had squirrel dogs and Dr. Keith and his friends really had a great time. If you have not tried following the barking dog and looking for the squirrel, you will enjoy the hunt.

Good news for Horseshoe Lake. While driving around the lake, a friend at Bond’s Store asked me if I had seen the new screens on Becks Bayou. I drove around the west side and looked at the screens across the bayou. They were installed just before this last heavy rain, just in time to keep the jumping carp and other unwanted fish out. There is still some work to be done, but it is keeping the trash fish out.

To the folks that make the decisions concerning the lake, Thank You. They have to operate within both state and federal regulations and they do a wonderful job. Remember, these folks live on the lake and want it to be as enjoyable as you do. Horseshoe is a great blessing to Crittenden County. A wonderful lake that is FREE to all folks.

Ask the game warden is becoming a very popular part of my story. We all have questions and our wardens take time to answer them. Our game wardens often get bad things said about them.

The other day on the Interstate, one of them was helping two old men change a tire on their boat trailer. I could not tell which of our wardens was helping these folks. Being an old man myself, I can assure you that this act of kindness was appreciated.

Papa Ducks wishes a Happy New Year to all my friends and readers.

Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates you bringing the trophies to mount. We try to get them done quickly and at a reasonable price. We strive to make you happy with the quality of our work.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

By John Criner