Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett (updated 12-27-2017)

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park says that even though the lake is in drawdown conditions for repairs by the AGFC, Lake Poinsett State Park continues to sell bait for the surrounding areas.

Crown Lake (updated 12-27-2017)

Boxhound Marina (870670-4496) said the water is really clear, and on Monday it was low about 1 foot. No surface temperature was recorded. Crappie are fair on jigs. Bass reports also were fair, with spinnerbaits and crankbaits working. No reports on catfish. No reports on bream.

Spring River (updated 12-23-2017)

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com (870955-8300) said water levels are running at 240 cfs and water clarity is clear. The river remains very low and clear. There are some really big trout moving around and they have been hitting the big white fly, Grandma’s Brownies and Y2Ks. On sunny days when the hatch is thick, a small nymph, pheasant tail, hare’s ear or Copper John can really be hot dropped below a Y2K. And a hot pink Trout Magnet is always hot on the Spring River. White and red Trout Magnets do well some days also. It has been cold, so layer up and stay dry.

(updated 12-23-2017)

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the river is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish, when they are running water on the White and Norfork Rivers. Canoe season is over and there are few boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been size 10 olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, size 10 cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and size 10 Y2Ks.

White River (updated 12-27-2017)

Triangle Sports (870793-7122) had no report this week. Last week, they reported the water is 6 feet low. Surface water temperature is 52 degrees. Walleye provided the only reports. Walleye catches were fair.

No Carp Allowed!

A metal screen has been placed across Beck’s Bayou at Horseshoe Lake in an effort to keep jumping carp and other “trash” fish out of the lake.

