Reeves reels off Patriots win

Marion sophomore Detrick Reeves pumped in almost half of Marion’s 88 total points in a victory over Forrest City

Behind another stellar performance from sophomore Detrick Reeves, the Marion Patriots (9-4 overall, 3-2 6A/5A-East Conference) pulled out an 88-84 comefrom- behind victory over the Forrest City Mustangs (2-8, 1-4) last Tuesday.

Reeves pumped in a gamehigh 41 points while snagging eight rebounds in the win and pushed through 18 of Marion’s 32 fourth-quarter points, including a pair of free throw which allowed the Patriots to regain the lead at 88-86 after trailing by seven points, 76-69, with just 2:30 remaining in the final frame.

The 41-point performance is Reeve’s third consecutive 30-plus scoring performance and the key to the sophomore’s staggering point totals in games as of late is the product of extra practice hours in the gym, according to Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn.

“He’s been in the gym,” Clayborn said. “He comes in on Sundays and gets extra shots up and it’s paying off.”

As Reeves second free throw fell through the bottom of the net, capping off a 17-8 run which put the Patriots back in front of the Mustangs for the first time since the 3:10 mark of the third quarter when Forrest City took a 47-46 lead, the Marion bench erupted in the deafening Forrest City gymnasium.

“They celebrated more than I did,” Clayborn said. “We’re all together. We’re all in this together. Some don’t play as much as others, but they know that we’ve got one goal and that’s to win conference and then to win a state championship man. That’s our goal.”

Following Reeve’s clutch free throws to take the lead, another Marion sophomore, Makyi Boyce, pushed through a pair of shots from the charity stripe to seal the victory, increasing the Patriots lead to a four-point margin with under three seconds to play.

The word clutch is defined by Google as by something that occurs in a critical situation in which the outcome of a game is at stake and Marion’s performance in the last 2:30 was nothing less.

But, that’s only because the Patriots put themselves in that position.

Prior to the late turn around, Marion had turned the ball over 21 total times, including four times in the final stanza and the Patriots offense seemed, for a brief moment, as cold as the 19degree temperature outside. “It was like the gym was too cold for us,” Clayborn said. “We weren’t catching the ball. It was bouncing off of us. Then, late, they picked the intensity up a little bit. They got down and played with a little more urgency and ended up pulling it out at the end.”

The Mustangs used those Patriots turnovers to overcome a 39-31 halftime deficit, which Marion had built in part off of exploiting Forrest City’s perimeter defense and utilizing three second-quarter three-balls by junior Trystan Haymon.

However, Forrest City switched to a more aggressive defense out of the break leading to a 60-56 home-team advantage heading into the final quarter.

“They started trapping us more up front and we got to be more aggressive with the ball,” Clayborn said. “We were throwing some lazy passes and they were going and getting them. That’s all. But, all of that can be fixed.”

Blazing out of the locker rooms at halftime, the Mustangs also built their lead behind a 20-of-26 second- half shooting performance. However, all is well that ends well, according to Clayborn.

“All of this is learning along the way,” Clayborn added. “You’ll take you a bump and a bruise here and there but as long as we get it all fixed by the end of it, we’re great.”

While Marion actually sank one more shot than Forrest City, 33 field goals for the Patriots compared to 32 for the Mustangs, the home team actually finished with a much better shooting percentage. Forrest City drilled an impressive 56 percent of their shots while the Patriots made 47 percent of their 70 total field goals.

Behind Reeves, Haymon finished the contest as Marion’s second lead scorer and rebounder with 18 points and seven boards. Boyce also turned in a double- digit scoring performance with 10 points.

As a team, the Patriots outrebounded Forrest City by a margin of 30 to 24.

The Patriots look to carry their winning momentum back home with them as Marion prepares to host the Jonesboro Hurricane (9-3, 3-2) this Friday for a 7:15 tip-off.

By Collins Peeples