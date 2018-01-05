Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

2845 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Gospel Meeting Jan. 14 through Jan. 17 with brother Keith Mosher Sr. from the Memphis School of Preaching as the guest speaker. The topic is “Is Your Heart In.”

All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

Marion Church of Christ,