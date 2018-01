Food distribution rescheduled

Re- apply for Jan. 26 assistance program

The Good Neighbor Love Center/ Mid-South Food Bank Bi-monthly food giveaway has been scheduled for Friday, Jan.

26, at Old St. Paul Church.

You will need to complete a new application for 2018, please bring proof of income and State issued ID.

Applications are accepted at the center, located at, 709 E. Broadway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information