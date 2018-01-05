HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, January 6, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Discussions with a partner or close friend might be a bit difficult early this morning. Knowing this ahead of time, postpone important topics until later in the day. Plan ahead.

You might encounter difficulties with bosses on the job this morning. Don't ask for permission or approval. It's better to wait until Monday. Be smart.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Children might be an increased responsibility this morning. Just accept this, because it goes with the territory. Discussions about sharing costs will be sober.

CANCER (June 21 to July Someone older or in a position of authority at home might block your wishes this morning. Certainly, it's a poor day to ask for approval from someone. Wait until Monday.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do not be discouraged this morning if whatever you attempt seems to be blocked by someone or events. It is what it is. But it's only temporary! Just bide your time, and doors will open.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Money issues are tight this morning. Just accept this and work with it the best you can. Even by tomorrow, this pressure will be much less.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) An older family member might squash your plans today, especially this morning. Therefore, wait for another day to make your pitch. Don't do it if

someone is going to say, 'Talk to the hand!'

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Don't fall into negative thinking today, because negative thinking brings you down. It brings those around you down as well. Turn it around! What can you do to help someone today?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Financial negotiations and conversations about money will not go well this morning. Everyone is tightfisted. Knowing this, postpone these discussions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your thoughts have power. Therefore, think positive things. Be a healer. Be harmless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Postpone travel plans or discussions with people from other countries until late in the day or tomorrow. You'll be glad you did. (This morning they will be difficult to make.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Don't be discouraged if you don't get the backing from others that you had hoped for. Or perhaps you won't get your fair share of something? Things definitely will look better next week.

BORN TODAY: Respect and accomplishment are important to you. Adventure, exciting changes and new beginnings are the earmarks of this year! It's time to take the initiative and clarify your goals. What you begin now will unfold in the future because this is the beginning of a fresh new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year as well. Grab the baton and run!

