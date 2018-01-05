Hurricane drowns Lady Devils

West Memphis shot just 24 percent from the field in the first half

WM School District With head coach Shelia Burns out with strep throat, the West Memphis Lady Devils played with similar symptoms Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

Jonesboro's perimeter offense ran amok for most of four quarters as it put a 59-31 defeat on the Lady Devils. In Burns' stead was Wonder Junior High head girls coach Kwame Brown, who coached many of the young Lady Devils just last year. But the urgency of the situation created some confusing moments for the WMHS players.

'That was tough because there was a lot of terminology I was unfamiliar with,' said Brown. 'It was difficult because I was learning on the fly. I'm wishing for Shelia to get well soon.'

Jonesboro (9-5 overall, 4-1 in the 6A/5A-East Conference) got off to a quick start as junior shooting guard Sonni Martin buried a pair of threes on the Lady Hurricane's first two possessions.

By the 2:03 mark of the first quarter, the Lady Devils (6-6, 2-3) found themselves in a 14-5 hole.

'The early shooting was crucial for us because we had just played in a fourgame tournament and we struggled shooting the ball,' said Jonesboro head coach Jodi Christenberry. 'We really needed a boost of confidence and those three-pointers by Sonni I think set the tone for the rest of the night.'

While the Hurricane hit four threepointers in the first half, the Lady Devils had trouble finding the range, hitting on only 6 of 25 shots from the floor in the first two quarters. To complicate matters even further, the West Memphis girls turned it over 14 times before halftime, and they ended the night with 20 miscues.

Jonesboro pulled away to a 29-17 lead at halftime on the strength of a 10-0 run in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Jonesboro used another spurt to put the game away, this time with a 12-4 run to take a 45-26 lead after three quarters before applying the mercy rule on West Memphis in the fourth quarter.

West Memphis actually outrebounded Jonesboro 26-23, but the Lady Hurricane sank 13 of heir 23 shots in the second half.

Sophomore Aryah Hazley pumped in a team-high 14 points for the Lady Devils while junior Kenya Freeman added 9 and sophomore Kyra Proctor scored 4.

Jonesboro's Elana Eaton led all scorers with 21 points while Deshay Selvvy poured in 16 and Martin hit for 12.

The Lady Devils will travel to Paragould tonight to take on Greene County Tech.

By Billy Woods