Marriage Licenses

Dec. 27 Dennis R. Webber, 67, and Linda F. Cole, 54, both of Cordova, Tennessee Mounir A. El Mourabi, 47, of Cordova, Tennessee and Arin Supriati, 36, of Millington, Tennessee Omar D. Hernandez, 58, and Alejandria A. Villa, 55, both of Memphis Oscar Radillo, 35, and Lucero Macdonald, 34, both of Collierville, Tennessee Keith D. Genong, 46, and Angela G. Childers, 48, both of Munford, Tennessee Dec. 28 Randall D. Miller, 46, and Kimberly L. Miller, 45, both of West Memphis Joseph E. Laughter, Jr., 42, and Sarah E. Long, 31, both of Marion Deshawn Chandler, 46, and Lula M. Mems, 55 both of Heth Osnil Y. Turcios, 28, and Iris L. Moore 22, both of Memphis Jacques D. Singleton, 47, and Topeka S. Small, 41, both of Marion Darwin Galindo, 31, and Maria F. Cruz, 41, both of Memphis Dec. 29 Byron A. Cituentes, 53, and Maria E. Reyes, 42, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Antonio Perez, 35, and Maria G. Flores, 31, both of Millington, Tennessee Jeffrey D. Kuhn, 35, and Brandy M. Smith, 33, both of West Memphis Eddie E. Hines, 24, and Maricela A. Perez, 19, both of Memphis Jeremy M. White, 33, and Aschlee C. Langston , 24, both of West Memphis Enrique Sanchez, 22, and Tiereni B. Clark, 22, both of Memphis Dec. 30 Burton Pritchett, 24, and Enne C. Santos, 27, both of Marion Jan. 2 Jose L. Castaneda, 45, and Marcelina Garcia, 43, both of Memphis Juan C. Bustillo, 28, and Irma Y. Vasquez, 25, both of Memphis Jesus A. Palma, 43, and Merlin S. Chirinos, 21, both of Memphis Jacob R. Stephenson , 22, and Theresa N. Germon, 33, both of West Memphis Christopher Sampley, 35, and Toni L. Lawson, 35, both of West Memphis Michael J. Williams, 41, and Sarah E. Rogers, 27, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Dec. 29

April Thomas vs. Jeffrey

Thomas

Brandon Peters vs.

Nekisha Peters

West Memphis Police Reports 12/18/17 – 12/25/17

12/18/17 2:36 AM 620 W Broadway AVE 4 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/18/17 8:23 AM 211 W Bond AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/18/17 10:43 AM 391 Rocky Chute RD 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 12/18/17 11:27 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 12/18/17 11:49 AM 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 12/18/17 2:08 PM Broadway/ 12th THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/18/17 2:21 PM 8th Street / Jackson Street A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 12/18/17 3:03 PM 100 Court ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/18/17 4:32 PM 220 Garrison AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/18/17 6:07 PM 225 Bettis St. ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 12/18/17 6:13 PM 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/18/17 9:48 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/18/17 10:52 PM 2050 E Broadway THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/19/17 1:24 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/19/17 3:16 AM 2411 E Service RD THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 12/19/17 9:12 AM Ross/Lehr FLEEING 12/19/17 9:56 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/19/17 10:21 AM 3055 Sl Henry ST BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 12/19/17 10:59 AM 717 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 12/19/17 1:13 PM West Broadway/Redding A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 12/19/17 1:24 PM 510 S 14Th ST A AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/19/17 2:27 PM 1309 Colonial DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/19/17 3:41 PM 500 W Broadway AVE 12 ROBBERY 12/19/17 5:46 PM 500 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/20/17 6:02 AM 3900 Petro RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/20/17 10:29 AM 18th / Broadway THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/20/17 11:10 AM 620 S 16Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 12/20/17 2:48 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/20/17 3:52 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/20/17 4:10 PM 1419 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/20/17 4:19 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 12/20/17 5:28 PM 808 E Broadway AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 12/20/17 5:46 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/20/17 10:57 PM 1700 Missouri ST THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 12/21/17 7:54 AM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/21/17 10:13 AM 303 N Rhodes ST 45 THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 12/21/17 10:39 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 67 GENERAL INFORMATION 12/21/17 12:36 PM 3700 Service LOOP FOUND PROPERTY 12/21/17 1:15 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/21/17 4:35 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/21/17 5:16 PM Afco/Service POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 12/21/17 5:51 PM Kroger Drive / West Service Road FLEEING 12/21/17 7:29 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/21/17 7:49 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/22/17 12:29 AM 321 S 18Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/22/17 10:50 AM 1800 N Missouri ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 12/22/17 1:30 PM Missouri Street / Bond Avenue POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/22/17 4:13 PM 2000 E Broadway AVE NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 12/22/17 11:30 PM 201 N 26Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/22/17 11:46 PM 2007 E Service RD LOITERING 12/23/17 4:37 AM 717 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 12/23/17 4:54 AM 2000 E Broadway THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 12/23/17 5:38 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 75 LOITERING 12/23/17 5:57 AM 704 Mcauley CIR LOITERING 12/23/17 6:04 AM 134 S 11Th ST ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 12/23/17 10:51 AM North Service Road just west of Hwy 77 RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 12/23/17 3:06 PM 798 W Service RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/23/17 3:24 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/23/17 4:12 PM 2309 E Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/23/17 6:02 PM 300 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/23/17 6:34 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 12/23/17 9:33 PM 400 S Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 12/24/17 4:21 AM 100 Block of South 20th Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/24/17 4:23 AM 2407 E Thompson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 12/24/17 4:33 AM 742 W Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 12/24/17 8:03 AM 2000 N Avalon ST 100 ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 12/24/17 9:22 AM 704 Northeast Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM A COIN OPERATION MACHINE 12/24/17 9:23 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 12/24/17 4:09 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/24/17 7:39 PM 602 Pryor DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/25/17 2:11 AM 108 Thompson AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/25/17 4:59 AM 1000 E Jackson AVE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/25/17 5:01 AM 1000 E Jackson AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/25/17 12:50 PM 2900 Block of East Polk LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/25/17 2:17 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/25/17 4:28 PM 601 Pryor DR THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/25/17 4:34 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/25/17 9:40 PM 350 S 31St ST 98 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

12-18-17 – 7:45am Highway 77 – Harassment 12-18-17 – 7:30am Complex Road – Criminal Mischief 12-18-17 – 8:00am – 120 Lori – Financial Identity Fraud / Theft of Property 12-18-17 – 8:00am – 117 Primo Circle – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 12-18-17 – 5:00pm – 212 Cabriolet – Welfare Concern 12-19-17 – 7:58am – 10 Patriot Drive – Assault 12-19-17 – 11:43am – KT's Mini Storage – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 12-19-17 – 12:15pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Possession of Cigarette or Tobacco Product by Minor 12-19-17 – 7:30pm – 303 Angelos Grove – Persons in Disagreement 12-19-17 – 8:00am – 1 Mary Ann Pike – Theft of Property 12-20-17 – 10:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-20-17 – 4:30pm – 324 Block – Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use 12-20-17 – 4:20pm – 1103 Lauren #8 – Domestic Battery 12-20-17 – 9:45pm – 3820 Complex Road Aggravated Robbery 12-21-17 – 8:00am – 221 Candy Cove – Financial Identity Fraud 12-21-17 – 11:30am – 3440 I-55 – Harassment 12-21-17 – 11:20am – 543 Par #11 – General Information 12-21-17 – 9:30pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-22-17 – 10:30pm – 113 Primo Circle – Terroristic Threatening 12-22-17 – 2:30pm – 2688 Highway 77 – Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering 12-22-17 – 10:15am – 130 Forrest – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property x 2 / Criminal Mischief 12-22-17 – 2:00pm – 435 Birdie #10 – Theft of Property 12-23-17 – 12:50am – 114 Lori – Terroristic Act / ORD 107 12-23-17 – 12:50am – 112 Lori – Terroristic Act / ORD 107 12-23-17 – 10:00am – 329 Southwind – Natural Death 12-23-17 – 8:00am – 119 Cottonwood – Criminal Mischief 12-23-17 – 1:00pm – 107 Cottonwood Cove Criminal Mischief 12-23-17 – 8:00am – U/K Theft of Property 12-23-17 – 8:00am – 812 Vista Cove – Theft of a Firearm 12-23-17 – 5:11pm – 362 Belle Meade Undetermined Cause of Death 12-23-17 – 9:00pm – 423 Beechwood Cove General Information 12-24-17 – 12:01am – 626 W. Broadway – Request for Arrest 12-24-17 – 12:10am – 521 Par – Aggravated Assault / Terroristic Threatening 12-24-17 – 8:30am – 750 Medel Marconi – Theft of Property / Breaking and Entering 12-24-17 – 10:45am – 361 Park – Domestic Battery 12-24-17 – 1:30pm – 112 Lori – Criminal Mischief 12-24-17 – 9:00pm – 405 Birdie #9 – Interference with Custody 12-25-17 – 6:00pm – 643 Riverwest Circle Undetermined Cause of Death

Marion Police Reports 12-18-17 / 12-25-17