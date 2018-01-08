Arkansas an ‘open carry’ state, says governor

What directive from Hutchinson to State Police means to residents

On Dec. 28 of last year, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson sent a letter to Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police indicating that he believes state law allows residents to openly carry firearms. Hutchinson informed Bryant that he believes a 2013 law made open carry of hand guns the law of the land in Arkansas and directed Arkansas State Police to act accordingly.

Since its passage, a debate has raged over Act 746 and the law's meaning. Some contended it was merely meant to be a technical correction to Arkansas law that long had allowed the carrying of weapons on a 'journey,' but not in all circumstances. Gun advocates argued that the wording validated open carry. Critics argue that such an expansive view might override some of the restrictions in law on where concealed weapons may be taken.

The issue came to the forefront when an off-duty trooper in 2014 arrested a man who was carrying a weapon in a Searcy Walmart. The man was acquitted of an obstruction of governmental operations misdemeanor charge, but lost a lawsuit at the circuit court level in which he sought to have his concealed carry permit restored. Judge Wendell Griffen rejected the argument that the 2013 law allowed open carry so long as no unlawful intent was present.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued an official opinion in 2015 that indicated open carry was legal in Arkansas, but she also commented that confusion about the 2013 law suggested clarification would be useful. The legislature's refusal to take that step has always been a silent affirmation to me that there's a division on what the 2013 law meant and some resistance to an up-or-down vote on open carry. Her predecessor, Dustin McDaniel, had opined the law was only a technical correction, not legalization of unlimited open carry.

With the directive, three caveats Arkansans should know about open carry:

• Law officers can freely question anyone openly carrying a weapon about their purpose.

• Other statutes prohibit open carry in certain circumstances — in government buildings such as the Capitol, for example — or where otherwise posted.

• Private property owners are entitled to keep firearms off their property, and armed people who refuse to leave can be prosecuted for trespass.

• The edict does not affect concealed carry statutes. All persons carrying concealed weapons still must comply with permitting and other requirements.