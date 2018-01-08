Here we go moving on… where will it lead?

Local Commentary I'm sitting here and thinking about the past few years that I have lived, and I get to thinking about how it used to be and how we as a nation have changed our direction and our attitude. From what I have already lived through, it sure looks to me like we are changing for the worse.

It seems to me that we have come to a point where we as a nation don't see anything wrong with anything. If I as a human being don't see a lot of things getting better, then can you imagine what God must see, because he has the ability to see into the heart of mankind and you cannot hide anything from him.

To me, it seems like yesterday that on certain days that we celebrate through the year such as Veterans Day. I remember that it was so common to see Old Glory flying everywhere, like in the front yards of homes and on the front of stores all over town, but now you see those flags being burned and spat on because there are more and more people that don't have a lot of need for that old flag. And to show that, they take a knee in protest of that old piece of cloth that wars were fought under and people died for.

Let me say this: you might feel that way now but there will be a day that you will have wished that you would have had more respect for that piece of cloth. There is no way of knowing how many of our citizens of this great nation — and I mean men and women — have bravely laid their lives down for all of us and for Old Glory because of what it stood for.

Today it is not uncommon to see some marching and protesting this wonderful nation that God has so richly blessed because of our stand for him, and the Jewish people that he so richly loved, but they still protest because they can't have their drugs and sex of all kinds and also be able to kill God’s creations before they even had a chance. And they think that they should have that right regardless of what God thinks. Just on that one thing alone about the little ones because the Bible says that woe be unto you if you keep a little one from coming to God or at least have the opportunity to come because all life comes from him.

I know that some of you preachers out there that might read this and think, “This guy sure don't know his Bible,” but if you have read me at all then you know me and the way I write, because I always go deeper into his word with my thinking than just the writing of “chapter and verse,” and as I always say look for the story inside the story, because God has always put one there if you are willing to look for it.

I'm the first one to say that I have never been to a seminary class or college to get fancy with all the perfect ways to say things that would make you look very intelligent about God's inspired word, but you know what? God doesn't have a problem with me being like I am as long as what I'm trying to say is in agreement with him.

I know that most people think that as long as it's not against any of our laws, then they should be able to do whatever they have a desire to do. Bu let me say that is not the way that God feels about our laws if they are against what he wants us as a nation to do.

For example: I love all animals. They are God's creation, also let me say that all animals are to me numbered one to ever how many (and let me say that snakes are down close to the bottom of the list) and at no time should even they be deliberately mistreated just because of neglect, but I see all these commercials on TV that show all these animals being left out in the cold to starve or they are being beaten to death, and I believe that these people that do that should be arrested and fined, if not put in jail. But the question that I want to ask is, these same people that do these commercials about the animals (and I'm sure get paid for it), what would they do if asked to do a commercial that shows a little unborn baby that is getting their little leg or arm tore off of it's precious little body during an abortion? Would they be willing to stand up and protest the same way? I think not, and if I was someone that was a betting man, I would put my money on no they would not, and I feel pretty sure that I would come out a winner.

But in the end God knows about man and what he is capable of doing and most of the time it will always be against him and what he wants us to do. It makes you think about the Garden of Eden don't it. I know that a lot of us believe that if the courts rule that it is ok then it must be. Let me say this, the judge that sits in his kingdom and has the final word and tells us what needs to be done then we had better listen, although I know that most want and God knows for sure that most want.

Anyway, he will have the final say in all that takes place on this place that we call planet Earth, and that includes the decisions that you make. As we make our way through this New Year, may God bless each and every one of you out there and then in the end we shall see who should have done some other things instead of what they did.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin