HOROSCOPE M©E©§C©IPE

Utassiilsiy, Jamramsury 9,2®18 TATOUS (Apri

For Tuesday, January 9, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) During the next three weeks, you will be keen to talk to bosses, parents and VIPs. You're ready to state your case, and you will do so with confidence. Good luck!

The next three weeks are a fabulous time to study and learn something new. You also might want to make travel plans for the future.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Financial discussions, especially about shared property, insurance issues, taxes, debt and inheritances, will be on your mind for the next three weeks. You will be empowered!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will attract chatty people throughout the next three weeks. During this time, you also will have serious discussions with partners and close friends.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You're ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on in your job during the next three weeks. Work discussions will go well, because people are supportive now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will be more playful than usual during the next three weeks. You will particularly enjoy puzzles, pranks, mysteries and, of course, gossip! Woot!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Make plans to attend to repairs at home during the next three weeks, because you will be very productive during this time. Family discussions also will

Sept 22

take place.

SCOEPIIO (Od. 23 to FJ®v. 21) AQUAEIUS (JJm, 2® to IF®k IS)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Enjoy short trips in the next three weeks, because you will be pleased to meet new faces and see new places. You're curious and ready to explore!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Trust your moneymaking ideas. In the next three weeks, you are full of financial concepts and will enjoy discussions about money and potential profits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Mercury will be in your sign for the next three weeks, creating a very busy pace for you! You also will enjoy talking to others in your travels. (Yada, yada, yada.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Work alone or behind the scenes for the next three weeks. In fact, this is an excellent time to do research of any kind and discover answers to old questions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Expect to hang out with younger people during the next three weeks. They have much they can teach you, and you will enjoy learning what they offer. Short trips also are likely.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fun-loving, empathetic and caring. This is the year to simplify your life and build solid foundations. Channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging, because any physical discipline will help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year! Don't be lazy. No pain, no gain.

IBOEN TOPAYs Y

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)