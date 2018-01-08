Memphis to get United Soccer League franchise in 2019

‘ The fans of this sport in Memphis are going to be very excited,’ says USL President

Memphis Business Journal GOAL! Vuvuzelas, team scarves, face paint — get ready, Memphis: Soccer is coming. The United Soccer League (USL) has confirmed to the Memphis Business Journal that it has sanctioned a USL Memphis club to start in 2019.

“We have approved an ownership group. We have approved the stadium plan they have presented to us, and we have now approved moving forward with Memphis to have a USL club — professional soccer — starting for the 2019 season,” said Jake Edwards, president of the USL.

Rumors have swirled for the past several months that Memphis could get a soccer team — and, more specifically, that members of the Memphis Redbirds ownership group would be the ones to make that happen.

Edwards did not disclose the composition of the ownership group of the future Memphis soccer club — because members were still being finalized — but said it would include local ownership “committed to the community” as well as “world-renowned” people associated with the team.

The Memphis ownership group will be a tremendous addition to current USL owners, many of whom also own and operate teams in the NBA, NFL, Major League/Minor League baseball and Major League Soccer (MLS), Edwards said.

When asked about the USL's Memphis confirmation, the Redbirds' president, general manager and minority owner, Craig Unger, said the organization was excited about the prospect of a third professional sports team in Downtown Memphis.

“Memphis is a tremendous sports city with passionate fans and supporters,” Unger said. “Coupled with the continued revitalization of Downtown, the time has never been better for investment in the city and its people.”

The USL Pitch Two million fans attended USL games in 2017, a 38 percent increase over the previous season.

Growth might be the best descriptor for the USL. The league continues to add cities, and with those new teams come new fans. Since the league was launched in 2011 — the USL was formed when two existing professional leagues combined — it has gone from 12 teams to 30 and includes cities from across the U.S. as well as in two Canadian provinces.

Headquartered in Tampa, the USL received provisional Division II status — a step up from its previous, Division III standing — from the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) for the start of the 2017 season. The Division II affiliation is still provisional, but in October, the USL submitted an application to the USSF for the 2018 season and asked for its status to become permanent.

Founded in 1913 as the U.S. Football Association, which then changed in 1945 to the U.S. Soccer Football Association and later to its current name in 1974, the USSF is the governing body for soccer in the U.S.

Nashville, Las Vegas and Fresno will join the USL in 2018, with Memphis, Birmingham and Austin to follow in 2019. The league is divided into Eastern and Western conferences but plans for the 2019 season to realign to include a Central conference, which would contain Memphis.

And where will the new Memphis team play? Edwards did not disclose that information either — the big reveal event is tentatively planned for the second week in January — but if the Redbirds are involved, it is not a great leap to speculate that AutoZone Park will be involved.

Soccer played in a baseball park is not out of the norm for the USL. For 2017, the Harrisburg City Islanders, Louisville City FC, Reno 1868 FC and Tulsa Roughnecks FC all played on baseball fields.

“The [Memphis] ownership group approached us a little over a year ago,” Edwards said. “We had been looking at Memphis as a market that we thought would be very successful as a professional soccer market and would fit in with the growth of our league as we expand the USL on a national footprint.”

In a few months, work will start on the build-out of that successful club.

Edwards said the advance start allows coaches time to evaluate players and construct their wish list. Players typically are signed from around the world, across the U.S. and even locally.

Tryouts should occur in fall 2018, with a second round in February 2019 to fill any final spots.

Players for USL teams are full-time professionals, and the league does not control player contracts or salaries, since they are private employees of each club.

“There are a lot of talented players in Memphis,” Edwards said. “About 8,000 kids playing the game. There are a lot of talented players in the college programs there, and there are about 50,000 kids playing across the state. I am sure there will be some quality players who come to those local trials.”

“The fans of this sport in Memphis are going to be very excited,” Edwards said. “They are going to be watching some world-class players coming into Memphis. We’ve got some phenomenal players playing in the USL. It is a really high-level of professional soccer.”

By Meagan Nichols