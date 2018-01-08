Rough loss for Lady Greyhounds

The ASU Mid- South women shots just 29 percent from the field in their 33- point loss to Southwest

Following a three-week absence from the court, it was a rough welcome back to action for the Arkansas State University Mid-South women as the Lady Greyhounds fell to the Southwest Tennessee Community College Saluqis 87-54 in Memphis last Thursday.

“We’re coming back off a break and it looks like we have some rust on us,” said Lady Greyhounds interim head coach Dwayne McCray. “But, we’ll get back into it.”

However, despite the extended break due to the holiday’s, time away from action is not excuse, according to McCray.

“We can’t just blame not being in action,” McCray said. “We looked out of sync. We just weren’t firing on all cylinders. So, it’s just repetition. We just got to get back to ourselves. We didn’t play Greyhound basketball today.”

The Lady Greyhounds (66 overall) didn’t appear to be overmatched to begin the contest with ASU Mid-South leading Southwest 13-12 with 40 seconds to play in the opening stanza and ending the first quarter only trailing the Saluqis 1513 due to a buzzer beating three-pointer by point guard Brenda Fields.

Then the Saluqis (9-4) made their presence felt, specifically on the board by grabbing 16 rebounds in the second quarter compared to only six boards for the Lady Greyhounds. The differential on the glass helped lead to a 26-12 run in the frame and a commanding 41-25 Southwest advantage at halftime.

McCray says that lack of execution was ASU Mid-South’s downfall in the rebounding department.

“The (size) advantage really didn’t matter because if we do what we’re supposed to do and get position on the floor and box out we take away their size,” McCray said. “So, again, it’s not what our opponents do to us. It’s what we do to ourselves. We have to remain true to the sports, meaning doing the things that give us an opportunity to take advantage of the game and boxing out and getting position on the floor is part of that. So, we just didn’t do well with that today.”

The home team went on to outrebounded the Lady Greyhounds, 53-42 throughout the course of the game.

Things only got worse for ASU Mid-South to start the second half.

The Lady Greyhounds fell victim to a 10-0 Saluqis run throughout the first 3:30 of the third quarter, a time period which consisted of six ASU Mid-South turnovers. The visitors went on to commit 26 total turnovers, 14 of those coming at the hands of Southwest.

“We’ve got to work on our ball handling and our confidence when handling the ball,” McCray said.

Overshadowed in the loss for the Lady Greyhounds was sophomore guard Alesha Penister’s 20-point and seven-rebound performance. Outside of Penister, sophomore forward De’Janice Hamilton led the Lady Greyhounds with eight points and eight rebounds and sophomore center Teiangula Boston pushed through seven points while snagging seven boards.

Those numbers though were hardly favorable though compared to the performances of the Saluqis.

Sophomore Quinlan Hughes led the victors with a double-double, pumping a game-high 25 points while hauling in a gamehigh 12 rebounds. Hughes ran a muck for most of the contest, knocking down 9 of 15 shots from the field.

The Saluqis front-runner’s success came particularly in the last three quarters from a lack of defensive intensity which the Lady Greyhounds brought in the opening frame, according to McCray.

“We just didn’t put on the pressure that we’re supposed to,” McCray said. “We allowed her to run free and create her own shots and that’s what happens when you let a good player loose and allow them to create. But, if you noticed, when we applied pressure in the first half we had success. We just did not continue doing things that made it work for us.”

Also breaking the 20-point threshold for Southwest, sophomore point guard Atitiana Vincent pushed through 23 points and the Saluqis’ third lead scorer, sophomore Dominika Skrocka, outscored the majority of Lady Greyhounds by chipping in 16 points.

As a team, Southwest outshot ASU Mid-South by a substantial margin, pumping in 32 of 73 shots compared to the Lady Greyhounds only managing to push through 19 of 66 shots from the field.

The loss is the third consecutive for the ASU Mid-South women, dating back to December 11th. McCray says his team needs to remember who they are, a group that averaged 76.5 points per game through the first eight games of the season.

“We’ve got to realize who we are,” McCray said. “We’ve got to realize what we’re capable of doing. In the absence of some players, sometimes we lose our confidence. We have to realize that we’re still able to compete in a game… We’re going to have to get back into rhythm.”

The Lady Greyhounds look to regain that rhythm this Saturday as ASU Mid-South prepares to host Chattanooga State Community College (8-5) this Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off inside the “Dog House” on the campus of ASU Mid-South.

By Collins Peeples