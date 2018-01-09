Blue Devils spread the love in victory

West Memphis totaled 27 assists in a 22- point win over Green County Tech

WM School District PARAGOULD — Star big man Chris Moore spent most of the game in foul trouble here last Friday night.

Opposing coaches and other observers would have you believe that would normally spell doom for the West Memphis Blue Devils.

Not so this time.

Senior C.J. Prackett wouldn't have made anybody's Who's Who list coming into this season, but he is quietly silencing all the doubters as he stepped up to hit seven of his team's season-high 12 three-pointers and lead all scorers with 23 points in the Blue Devils' 81-59 victory over Greene County Tech.

'Hopefully, this game tells everyone we're a team,' said West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown.

'Tonight it was all about C.J. He has really embraced his role and he's just locked in. We're all tickled to death for him because we watched him work so hard last summer.

His game has come a very long way.'

The Blue Devils (12-2 overall, 5-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) host Marion in a big game tonight at Lehr Arena. It figures to be another near capacity crowd for the game between two Crittenden County schools.

With Moore saddled with foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devil super soph scored but 7 points.

No worry, however.

West Memphis got big games out of not just Prackett, but also senior undersized front-court player Zachary Byrd, who scored 18 points, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and he dished for 5 assists.

Fellow senior Sidney Stinson continued his outstanding play of late by scoring 15 points on the strength of 3 three-pointers.

The Blue Devils got hammered by the Eagles (9-4, 3-4) from the free-throw line. The visitors got just seven attempts from the charity stripe, hitting on 6 of them, while the hosts had 25 attempts, connecting on 16 of them.

But West Memphis' ball movement in the halfcourt was very crisp. The Blue Devils had a season-high 27 assists on 33 made field goals.

'That tells you we had our head up and we were sharing the ball,' Brown stated. 'We found the open guy and made shots. That just shows we were unselfish and the ball movement was great.'

The Blue Devils turned it over 18 times, but nine of them came in the fourth quarter when the game was both decided and with reserves in the game.

Junior point guard Cavin Paige was outstanding once again, posting 7 assists to 4 turnovers.

Like Brown mentioned, the Blue Devils made shots. In fact, they outshot Tech, a team that derives most of its offense from long distance.

In the second quarter, all of the Eagles' shot attempts came from the three-point circle. They went just 1 of 8 from long distance.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils connected on 6 of 8 treys in just the third quarter. For the game, West Memphis converted 33 of its 53 shots from the field (.622 percentage), including 12 of 19 from the three-point circle for a blistering .631 percentage.

Brown said he was pleased with his team's play through the first half, although the Blue Devils held a 17-point advantage at one point before squandering much of it.

West Memphis led 37-25 at halftime, but kicked it into high gear in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 27-17 and effectively ending all suspense.

'I hope we're hitting a little stride right now,' Brown said.

Tech was led in scoring by Kayne Wilson with 20 points while Payton Guiot added 14.

By Billy Woods