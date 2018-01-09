Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden to host ‘topping out’ ceremony

Event today marks placement of the final steel beam for new county hospital

ayoka.pond@bmhcc.org Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless and Baptist Memorial Health Care leaders will host a “topping out” to celebrate the placement of the final steel beam on the top of the new Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden. During the event, construction crews will raise a beam, which dozens of Crittenden County residents signed, to the top of the building.

The big moment will happen this morning at 10 a.m., at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden construction site, located at 704 E. Service Rd. in West Memphis.

Construction on the new hospital is expected to be complete in a year, and it is scheduled to open in January 2019. The 65,000square-foot facility will include an emergency room, cancer services, diagnostics and operating rooms. While construction continues, Baptist expects to start assembling the hospital’s leadership team and hiring staff members this spring.

Crittenden County has been without a full-service hospital and emergency care center since Crittenden Regional Hospital closed its doors and declared bankruptcy in August 2014. The public is invited to attend the topping out ceremony.

From Ayoka Pond