Hurricane blows past Marion in third quarter

Jonesboro used a 1910 run in the third quarter to defeat the Lady Patriots

It was a tale of two halves for the Lady Patriots as Marion welcomed Jonesboro last Friday night and eventually fell to the Hurricane 59-45.

Marion (7-8 overall, 3-3 6A/5A-East Conference) set the pace early in the rematch of last year’s 6AEast Conference championship, leading Jonesboro 12-9 after the opening stanza and only trailing the visitors 25-22 at the halftime break.

An aggressive Lady Patriots defense led to the gritty first half, highlighted by five steals from senior guard Ashley Harney and 12 total Hurricane turnovers in the first two quarters.

“She just did a good job of being on the ball, having active hands, making deflections and making it hard on their ball handlers in the first half,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. “I wish she could’ve carried it over into the second half, but she did a good job of on-ball defense.”

That type of defense effort by Marion held the Hurricane to just two made field goals in the first quarter and only seven by the time the buzzer signaled the end of the first half.

However, Jonesboro (105, 5-1) would equal that number in the third quarter alone on their way to a 4432 advantage heading into the final quarter. While the Hurricane knocked down 7 of 11 shots in the third frame, Marion knocked down just four shots Johnson says her team’s failure to get back on defense led to too many easy shots for the Hurricane.

“We didn’t get back on transition defense,” Johnson said. “They had too many layups against us.”

It also led to only a single rebound by Marion in the third quarter as opposed to six by Jonesboro.

Taking advantage of Marion’s lackadaisical transition defense was Jonesboro’s lead scorer Destiny Salary who knocked down 22 total points including 13 points in the final frame.

Salary drilled three consecutive three-point shots in that fourth quarter, driving home the proverbial nail-in-the-coffin by single handily taking the game from a 47-34 Hurricane lead with 7:05 to play to a 53-34 advantage with just 5:34 remaining.

“I had to call a timeout,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘You ladies don’t know that Destiny has scored two threes’ in a row?’ And, on the third, I had to call a timeout. That’s a nine-point swing by one kid. But, that’s us not getting to the shooters. We’re still not getting to the shooters.”

While Marion failed to get to the shooters on defense, the Lady Patriots found a hard time shooting the rock themselves when they had possession. Overall, Marion connected on just 17 of 52 shots, good for a 33 percent conversion rate from the field.

“We got stagnant when they went to a zone,” Johnson said. “We weren’t moving without the ball. We’d pass the ball and then stand still, stuff that we’re not teaching them. We’re teaching them to actually pass and cut or follow through the window, which is a gap in the defense, because every zone defense has a gap in it and our guards just didn’t do it.”

Not helping the Lady Patriots on either side of the court was the six minute absence of sophomore guard Joi Montgomery who was called to the bench in the third quarter upon picking up her third foul with 6:52 left to go in the stanza. At that time, Marion trailed just 31-26. When Montgomery found her way back onto the court at the 6:01 mark of the fourth quarter, Jonesboro had expanded it’s lead to 50-36. “She’s an explosive player,” Johnson said. “That’s what she does but she gets in foul trouble which hurts us. We need her on the court. She can be a gamechanger, but we need her on the court.”

Montgomery scored just eight points while snagging only two rebounds in her limited action. Leading Marion on the scoreboard, senior guard Angel Davie pumped in 12 points while senior Morgan Christian had 10 points to go along with four rebounds and junior center Mikiya McAdory led the Lady Patriots in rebounding with nine boards alongside six points. Those number paled in comparison, however, to the game-high 22 points by Salary and 15 points by Jonesboro’s Elauna Eaton.

Overall, the Hurricane outrebounded the Lady Patriots 22-18 and were more affective from the field, shooting 50 percent on 38 shots compared to Marion’s 33 percent on 52 shots.

The Lady Patriots look to rebound tonight in West Memphis as Marion makes the short trip across Crittenden County to face the Lady Devils (6-8, 2-3).

West Memphis fell victim to Jonesboro a week ago 59-31.

The tip-off between Crittenden County’s finest takes place in West Memphis tonight at 5:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples