Hurricane surges past Marion late

Jonesboro shot 64 percent from the field in the second half of their win over the Patriots

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots weathered the storm for almost three and a half quarters but eventually succumbed to a late Jonesboro run last Friday night, falling to the Hurricane 78-65.

Marion (9-5 overall, 3-3 6A/5A-East Conference) trailed the visitors just 5654 with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter before the Hurricane utilized an 8-of-12 shooting final frame to piece together the 22-11 spree.

Patriots head coach Nathan Clayborn says fatigue along with foul trouble mixed together to hinder Marion’s ability to continue executing their pressuring and trapping defense late in the contest.

“Really, I think we just ran out of gas man,” Clayborn said. “We played like six, maybe seven (players). In the second half, all of them had about three or four fouls. I don’t think it was much that they did. It was just foul trouble early.”

That foul trouble in the second half led to thirdquarter benchings for Taylor Brown, Kindylen Roberts and Detrick Reeves, a trio of Patriots that combined for 43 points and 22 rebounds who all picked up their fourth violation in the third stanza. Marion point guard Makyi Boyce, who picked up his fourth foul with less than 30 seconds in the third quarter, was forced to leave the game for good with his fifth foul coming at the 4:40 mark of the fourth quarter and his team trailing the Hurricane 6354.

“That hurt,” Clayborn said. “They say most of the third quarter. I mean, all of them had four fouls. So, we’ve got to get back on the grind and figure out how to beat West Memphis.”

Though not having certain players on the court definitely hindered Marion in the second half, what hurt the most might have been the fatigue of the bodies on the floor.

After trailing Jonesboro 33-29 at halftime, Marion resumed action with a fullcourt pressing defense, trapping and hurrying Jonesboro into six third quarter turnovers which helped the Patriots negate a 10-of-16 shooting performance in the quarter.

However, as the Patriots breathed heavier and their legs grew weaker, the Hurricane found rhythm in the final stanza, connecting on twice as many shots as Marion.

In the second half, Jonesboro drilled 18 shots to a tune of 64 percent from the field, compared to Marion’s 10 made baskets at 29 percent shooting during that time. It was a much different performance by both teams than the first half which saw Marion hold the lead for the last time as Boyce sank a jump shot to give the Patriots a 29-27 advantage with 2:40 remaining until the break.

And while Boyce led the team down the court at the point guard spot, it was the utility player Roberts who led the Patriots in the first half and the game as a whole in all-around effort, recording a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, including a rebound and tip-in as the buzzer sounded on the first quarter to cut Jonesboro’s advantage to 17-14.

“He got a lot of garbage buckets,” Clayborn said.

“He was grinding down there, getting offensive boards for us and doing a lot of dirty work because that’s what he does for us.

We’re going to need that to be successful.”

Leading the charge on the scoreboard in the first half for Marion was senior guard Martinez Harper who 10 of his 13 total points in the first two quarters.

At the end of the day though it was Reeves who once again led the Patriots in scoring with 21 points, the Marion sophomore’s third consecutive game with at least 20 points.

On the victor’s side, senior guard Desi Sills led the Hurricane in scoring with 24 points while senior Tony Hutson pumped in 19 points and senior Blayton Williams chipped in 11 points.

As a whole, most team numbers were similar with each team grabbing 33 rebounds and Jonesboro turning over the rock 17 times to Marion’s 15 miscues. However, the effectiveness from the field with the Hurricane knocking down 50 percent of their total shots and Marion only connecting on 31 percent of their attempts made the difference.

“We’re going to have to keep fighting,” Clayborn said. “There ain’t no excuse. We got in foul trouble early and that kind of hurt us. We could never really get in a rhythm.”

Marion now shifts it’s focus to their cross-county rivals with the Patriots set to make the short trip to West Memphis tonight for a conference contest with the Blue Devils (13-2, 51).

West Memphis defeated Jonesboro a week ago 6449. However, Clayborn assures that no comparisons between the Blue Devils showing against the Hurricane and Marion’s recent loss are being made inside the Patriots locker room.

“We’re going into West Memphis to get a win,” Clayborn said. “That’s just what it is.”

The hometown showdown between Marion and West Memphis tips-off in the Devil Dome tonight at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples