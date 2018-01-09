News Briefs

– Auditions for the DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre K-8 production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the DeltaARTS Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center, 301 S. Rhodes St. in West Memphis. Dr. Trent Pierce, M.D., Family Practice of West Memphis is sponsoring the production. For more information on the auditions please e-mail CYT Coordinator Jayme Stokes at jstokes@deltaarts.or or visit deltaarts.org/youth-theatre. Performances are Friday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

• Area Agency on Aging offers local Caregiver Support Group – Monthly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-4943300.

• Good Neighbor Love Center/Mid-South Food Bank Bi-monthly food giveaway – Friday, Jan. 26 at Old St. Paul Church. You will need to complete a new application for 2018. Please bring proof of income and State issued ID. Applications are accepted at the center located at 709 E. Broadway, Monday-Friday 10-2. For more information contact Jacqueline Cannon at 735-0870.

Second Annual “Marion Countryside Ride” – Saturday, April 7. Time and details to be announced.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The Frank C. Steudlein Learning Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 203 Balfour Road and at 1600 Avondale Circle in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday during the programming year.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program. Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail .com. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870514-0515.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Infant and Toddler Program Ages 6 weeks to 36 months at 320 Lee St., Earle (behind the church). Open Monday through Friday. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5147373.

• Free Aerobics Classes – First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Monday and Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Bring hand weights and mats if you have them. For more info, call (870) 735-1805

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 7393944.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – Locations include: L. C. Jones Family Life Center, 23905 Hwy. 70, Heth, supper at 6 p.m. every 3rd Friday and Saturday; Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree supper every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11:45 a.m.; New Bethel MB Church, 13 Swindle Rd., Earle, supper every Wednesday 7 p.m.; Kingdom Seekers International Ministry of the Arts, 1750 E. Broadway, West Memphis, supper every Wednesday 7:45 p.m., lunch Sundays at 1:30; House of Prayer Fellowship, 1217 2nd St., Earle, supper every 4th Sunday at 7:45 p.m.; and Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper Monday through Friday after school at 3:45 p.m., Saturdays and days of no school, lunch at 12 p.m.

• Application are being taken – for ADFA's Owner-Occupied HOME program for the residents of Earle, Arkansas. We will tear your old house down and replace it with a new house; or remove your Mobile home and replace it with a new one. You must be moderate to low income, have owned and lived in your house for at least 3 years and have debt not more that $5,000 owed on the home. Please call Sherry Means for application and more information at 870261-2078.

