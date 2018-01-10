Bulldogs outlast Tigers

Earle shot 51 percent from the field and scored 29 points off turnovers in the 25- point victory

The Armorel Tigers visited Earle last Monday night and brought with them a noticeably slower pace than they had in their first matchup with the Bulldogs this season, which resulted in a 97-69 Earle win. However, the result was the same; an Earle victory with the Bulldogs defeating the Tigers 57-32. After winning the jumpball to start the game, Armorel (11-7 overall) seemed content with holding the ball for the entirety of the first quarter if possible without taking a single shot. The Tigers passed the ball around the perimeter, occasionally venturing inside before sending the ball back out to the wing, for almost 2:30 before committing a turnover which led to a missed shot by Earle. At the 3:58 mark of the opening frame, Armorel turned the ball over again on their second possession with still only the one shot between the two teams. Earle head coach Billy Murray had seen enough, calling a timeout to encourage the Bulldogs (10-5) to pick up their defensive i n t e n s i t y . “My man-to-man defense has picked up by leaps and bounds,” Murray said. “And, there’s going to be a lot of teams like that that know they can’t play with you. So, they’ll outsmart you by holding the basketball, grinding their offense over and over and hope you make a mistake and break down. But, my defense held up…They held the ball as much as they did but we broke away from them.” Earle senior Jaylen Thomas finally got the Bulldogs on the board with a deep shot from beyond the top of the three-point arc at the 3:32 mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs finished the game with three players scoring in double figures, including Thomas with 11, and part of that stemmed from the senior guard’s five assists. However, Murray is looking for more production from his veteran leader. “He’s getting there, but he’s not where he should be,” Murray said. “He’s a senior. A senior should be played better than what he’s playing right now. He had a pretty good game but, hey, if we’re going to beat Marked Tree tomorrow night we’ve got to play better all the way around.” The Bulldogs increased their lead, ever so slightly, carrying an uncharacteristically low 10-3 advantage into the second quarter. And that next frame signified the opening of a veritable flood gate compared to the first stanza, as the two teams combined for 28 points in the quarter, resulting in a 27-14 halftime lead for Earle. Though the offensive productive may not have been up to par with the course of the season, Murray was pleased with his team’s defense. “I think they only had 14 points at halftime,” Murray said. “So, that’s damn good man-to-man defense to hold them to only 14 points at halftime.” Earle resumed the court in the third stanza with even more firepower, going on a 22-8 run throughout the quarter and taking a 50-22 lead into the final period. And it didn’t take long in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs to hit the 30-point mercy-rule margin. Just 1:20 into the stanza, senior guard Deverius Jones stepped back on the left wing and drilled a three-ball to increase the Earle lead to 52-22 and allow the clock to run cont i n u o u s l y . The three was Jones fourth of the night and the brought the senior’s point total to a team-high 15, all of which came in the second half. And coming in strong in the second half is a perfect narrative for Jones, who recently rejoined in the Bulldogs in the second semester after being forced to sit out during the first half of the season, according to Murray. “He just came back with us second semester,” Murray said. “His grades were low and we pulled him because his grades weren’t high enough. He hit the books, came back and he’s going to be one of our better players. He can shoot the ball. He can drive and attack. But, he’s just like Jaylen Thomas. He’s getting there but he ain’t there yet.” Along with Jones’ 15 points and Thomas’ 11, Earle senior and captain Trevon Doolittle finished in double figures with 12 points. However, Murray is proud to say that the Bulldogs aren’t a one-man show with Doolittle scoring all of the points. “Everybody stepped up,” Murray said. “We didn’t depend on one player. We just didn’t depend on Doolittle to do all of the scoring. (Darius) Cisero played pretty good. (Devarius) Jones played pretty good. Jaylen Thomas played pretty good. You had three other people step up and play good where normally you don’t have but one. If we do the same thing tomorrow night, we’re going to be tough. So, I look for four people to score in double figures tomorrow night.” The “tomorrow night” Murray speaks of is Tuesday, January 9, 2018 when the Bulldogs hosted the Marked Tree Indians (13-0, 5-0 2A Conference), who are ranked 12th in the state of Arkansas throughout all classes by MaxPreps. Due to the print schedule of The Evening Times, this game has already happened but will be covered in Thursday’s edition of the Times because although there’s still a month of basketball remaining in the regular season, Murray calls this matchup a possible state championship preview. “I told my players, we’re playing for the state tournament tomorrow night,” Murray said. “If we beat Marked Tree, I figure it like this here, either us or Marked Tree is going to win the state tournament. I’ve seen a lot of teams out there. I’ve played 7A, 5A, 4A. Marked Tree is 2A and I don’t like to play with Marked Tree. If I can play with Marked Tree and I can beat them and show them that I can beat them and beat them convincingly, then I can say ‘Hey, Earle is going to win again.’” After the showdown with the Indians, the Bulldogs hit the road for a bit but return January 19th to welcome the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs (8-7).

By Collins Peeples