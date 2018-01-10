HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, January 11, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will be serious today. Be careful because someone might call you on the carpet. Just watch your step.

This is a good day to study something that is challenging and difficult because you will stay focused. You are motivated to learn something at work, perhaps because of a deadline.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and insurance issues are serious and possibly disappointing

today. In fact, someone might be a real

stickler!

CANCEM(JJnnim©21toJuly22) CANCER (June 21 to July A discussion with a partner or close friend could be serious today. In fact, you might even discuss whether the relationship itself should continue. Nothing is lighthearted.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Choose to do routine work that you might normally avoid, because you will be surprised at how productive you will be today. You won't overlook details. Furthermore, you will stick with the job until it's done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a classic day for discussions about children and the responsibilities of raising and educating them. Romantic discussions also will be serious – perhaps about sharing responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Someone at home, probably an authority figure, will speak his or her mind today. Everyone else will listen. It's that kind of day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Be careful you don't fall into worry mode today. However, if you have work to do, you will be precise and careful. You won't make any mistakes!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Financial discussions will be serious today. Meanwhile, if you go shopping, you will be interested in buying only practical, long-lasting items.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today Mercury is lined up with your ruler, Saturn, which makes all your discussions with others very serious and to-the-point. You're simply concerned with the practical outcome of something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Research will go well today because you will be dogged and persistent. You won't stop until you find what you're looking for!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Someone older or more experienced might have good advice for you today. It never hurts to listen, does it? After all, you don't have to reinvent the wheel. Keep an open mind.

BORN TODAY: You are friendly, devoted and sincere. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and public service. You will be more involved with others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Get a personal makeover to rejuvenate yourself! Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with touches of these relationships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)