Lady ‘Dogs defense dominates in blowout

The Earle girls came up with a total of 42 steals in the 76- point win

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Sparked by a dominating defensive effort, the Earle Lady Bulldogs exploded against their counterparts from Armorel last Monday as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 98-22.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-3 overall) scored an astonishing 69 points off 55 Armorel turnovers, including 42 steals.

Those numbers didn’t come by accident, according to Earle head coach Corey Garrett, as the aggressive defensive approach is something the Earle ladies had been planning ever since the Lady Bulldogs earned a much humbler 53-23 victory over Armorel (8-9) on December 18th.

“We just felt like from the last game that we played them that we would be able to pressure them, cause some turnovers, get out and run and get some easy buckets,’ Garrett said. “So, just from the last game that we played them, we felt like our pressure would cause some problems for them.”

Despite the gaudy point total, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t off as quickly as Garrett would have liked. Armorel actually held a lead, 2-0, at the 6:00 mark of the opening stanza.

“Yeah, it took a little minute to get going,” Garrett said. “I don’t know why because we had already discussed starting off fast, getting out and pressuring them. So, I’m at a loss for why it took us a little minute to get going.”

Then came T’asja Hughey. Garrett inserted the sophomore sharp shooter into the game midway through the opening stanza and, off the bench, Hughey brought with her the defensive intensity her head coach had preached. Hughey ended the first quarter with four steals and went on to grab seven steals on her way to a game-high 28 points.

Earle earned an 18-5 lead after that first quarter. But that was just a warm-up. The Lady Bulldogs went into the halftime break enjoying a 51-8 lead, as CaDonnia Childs dropped in a bucket with 38 seconds left in the second stanza to increase Earle’s advantage to 43 points.

Typically, a 40-point advantage in the third quarter would initiate the mercy-rule. However, a seemingly incoherent group of referees did not make the decision to run the clock. The officials also missed numerous fouls, leading to a chaotic atmosphere. One Earle player left the game with a concussion after being slammed to the court after fighting for a rebound. Another Lady Bulldogs player was given a technical foul for a physical altercation on the floor. An Armorel assistant coach got ejected. Multiple times during the game the senior official had to remind the younger referees where to position themselves on the court and in several instances the officials had to be reminded by the coaches of the rules of basketball. There was little to no structure anywhere to be found.

However, the show must go on and so it did, with the Lady Bulldogs continuing to gain separation from the Tigers, heading into the final frame with an overwhelming 79-19 lead.

And though the clock did run continuously in the fourth quarter, that didn’t stop Earle from pouring in 19 more points and threatening to hit triple digits as the crowd screamed, “We want two more.”

Leading the way for Earle in the onslaught, Hughey pumped in 28 points and right behind her junior guard RoShala Scott knocked down 26 points to a tune of 60 percent shooting from the field.

Also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, Kelsey Moore pushed through 17 points and Elaijah Brown chipped in 16 points while recording 13 steals for a unique double-double performance.

Garrett says the impressive victory is a good confidence boost for his team as the Lady Bulldogs prepared to head into a 2A conference contest with Marked Tree (2-14) the following night.

“They feel pretty good about themselves,” Garrett said. “Every game, you’re just trying to get better. Tonight, we worked on some full-court man defense, some half-court man defense, trying to bring a little pressure. So, I thought we did a good job of that. We wanted to work on running our offense, getting some three-point shots up. I thought we did a good job of that. We wanted tog et some easy buckets. I thought we did a good job of that. Overall, I thought we did a good job. The girls feel pretty good about themselves.”

The Lady Bulldogs did get up 23 three-pointers in the win, sinking just six of them. But Earle also got 74 points in the painted area, to Garrett’s desire to get some easy buckets.

However, always the coach, Garrett did notice some things in the 76-point victory that the Earle ladies can improve on as the Lady Bulldogs prepare for a state championship run.

“Well, you can always improve on some stuff,” Garrett said. “We can improve rebounding the basketball. I didn’t think we did a good job of rebounding the ball. I didn’t think we did a good of fronting their post players. Their post players are pretty good. The score may not reflect it but the last time we played them I think she wound up with like 22 or 23 points. I still don’t think we did a good job of that. I don’t think we did a good job of playing the passing lanes. There’s always some things you can improve on.”

Indeed, the inside game between the teams was close, at least in relation to rebounding efforts with Earle hauling in 28 boards and Armorel grabbing 22 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs played Marked Tree last night, in a game that preceded the press time of this article but will be published in Thursday’s edition of The Evening Times.

Earle now hits the road for four away games before returning home on January 19th to welcome Buffalo Island Central (8-6) for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.