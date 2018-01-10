Marine Toys for Tots giveaway helps to make Christmas merry

Wonder Jr. High hosts holiday gathering

Special to the Times Crittenden County Marine Toys for Tots Giveaway was held recently at Wonder Jr. High School Gymnasium. We would like to thank all who made it a success!

Special appreciation goes to Coach William Ball of Wonder Jr. High and some Wonder Jr. High wonderful students who gave of their time to assist in the hosting of the giveaway. Other volunteers and giveaway organizers included Andrea Shackelford and Willie and Doris Robinson of Christ-Way Community Services.

In addition, Gerald Morris, Wonder Jr. High Counselor Quintina Sullivan, Anthony Hampton, and the West Memphis Police Department were also instrumental in making this event exceptional and a blessing to many area families. Special thanks to the Evening Times for assisting us in getting the word out to many families!

From Willie Robinson Jr.