Ouachita’s Huckabee School of Education earns national accreditation

County has plans in place for 2018

‘ It seems like it is a short list… but it is an expensive list,’ says County Judge

news@theeveningtimes.com

Crittenden County is moving ahead with plans to renovate the county office building in 2018 and also has several road projects on tap for the coming year.

“That’s going to be our big project for 2018,” said County Judge Woody Wheeless. “It may be a two or three year project, but we are going to start in January.”

Wheeless said the county has already upgraded most of the first floor when they renovated the space for the county election commission. The goal now is to move upstairs and update the second floor offices.

The Quorum Court recently accepted a bid from Quality Flooring for $23,394 to do some remodeling work on the hallways and floors and overall will spend about $150,000 this year.

Contractors will replace all of the ceiling panels on both floors; replace all of the lighting in the building; paint the hallways; install all new paneling; replace the exit lighting; replace the old clocks; paint the elevator; and haul off all of the debris.

“We’re going to do the entire second floor,” Wheeless said. Wheeless said they will begin by removing some asbestos on the second floor then replace all of the windows.

“Once we do that, then we will start remodeling,” Wheeless said.

The second floor has two offices, one for the juvenile department and one used by the prosecuting attorney. Another goal for 2018 is to continue to upgrade the county’s roads.

“We have several roads we are going to pave and several gravel roads that need our attention,” Wheeless said.

One of those projects is Buck Lake Road or Highway 147 just west of Marion. The road is about 11 miles long.

“It used to be a state highway, but at some point the state turned it over to the county and there are plenty of issues with it,” Wheeless said.

The county spent $200,000 and repaved about a mile of the roadway last fall and plans to pave another mile this year.

“It’s deteriorated really bad,” Wheeless said. “So our goal it to pave about a mile a year so we can get that road completely back up to where it should be.”

The county has $700,000 budgeted for resurfacing for 2018 and received about $250,000 a year in state street aid money.

“When we get that money (state street aid) we are only required to do ten percent of that match,” Wheeless said. “So this last project we did on Buck Lake Road only cost the taxpayers about $20,000 to do that $200,000 project.”

Wheeless said the county will evaluate its roads in the spring and determine which ones need the most attention.

“We’ve got a list of roads to resurface,” Wheeless said. “There will be several that will move up the list now that a few others have been done. We’ve done a pretty good job of keeping these roads in good shape.” The county has also applied for a grant to put a new roof on the courthouse and plans to go ahead and paint the outside in the spring using a $98,000 grant.

“It seems like it is a short list for 2018,” Wheeless said. “But it is an expensive list.

By Mark Randall