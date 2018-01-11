Lady Devils fiery comeback upsets Marion

West Memphis pieced together a 15- 0 fourthquarter run to earn the victory

WM School District When Lady Devil Tatyana Burks has the ball wide open for a three-point attempt her coach, Shelia Burns, says it's best not to overthink the situation.

Burks once again hit one of the biggest shots of the night late in the fourth quarter to help the West Memphis girls to a 45-37 victory over Marion Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

Burks drained a deep three from the corner with 2:46 to play in the game to give the Lady Devils a lead they hadn't owned since the first two minutes of the third quarter.

'She's not one to have to square up and think about it,' Burns said of Burks, who scored 10 points on the night. 'She just has to catch it and shoot it. That's her favorite spot. I knew the minute she released it she had the arc it needed.'

With leading scorer, sophomore Aryah Hazley, who lit up Greene County Tech last Friday night for 42 points, off kilter, the Lady Devils (8-8 overall, 4-3 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) had to rely on other players to get the job done.

It wasn't exactly an instructional video for beginners. Neither team came close to shooting 50 percent from the field, although the turnovers weren't exactly in the tank.

The West Memphis girls had control of the game for most of the first half, leading 20-12 with 2:45 to play in the second quarter after a free throw by Adrianna Robinson. Too, the situation looked slightly dire for Marion (7-9), 3-4) when senior returning starter Morgan Christian picked up her third foul by the end of the half.

But the Lady Patriots seized the momentum in the third quarter with a balanced attack led by Tashlee Milow, who hit a big threepointer to get her team within two points.

By the early moments of the fourth quarter it looked like the game was getting away from the Lady Devils when Angel Davie of Marion, who along with Mikiya McAdory, led the Lady Pats with 9 points apiece, hit a mid-range jumper to make it 37-32 in favor of the visitors.

Christian, however, fouled out of the contest with 3:44 to play and the Marion girls were never the same after that. In fact, the Lady Devils held Marion scoreless the rest of the way.

'Sometimes I get down on the girls, but there's something special about this team,' said Burns. 'If we can hang in there close in the fourth quarter we always seem to have a chance.'

Sophomore Tierra Bradley's three-point play to dispatch Christian from the game got the Lady Devils started. It paved the way for Burks' big shot.

'Clutch,' Burks said, describing her shot. 'ARod (Hazley) got the assist. We just try not to get down on ourselves and start arguing with each other.'

Senior Kyla Proctor got a big steal and converted a layup on the other end with 2:31 to play to give the hosts a 40-37 cushion.

From there, the Lady Devils got two free throws from Hazley, who still led all scorers with 15 points, another basket and a free throw from Burks to cap the final 13 points of the contest, which all belonged to West Memphis.

'Burks is such a momentum player,' Burns commented. 'I really can't pull in the reins on her because she doesn't play well when she has to think about it. She's got to play hyped up, I think.'

Freeman added 7 points for the Lady Devils.

Milow chipped 7 points for Marion while Ashley Harney scored 4.

The Lady Devils travel to Wynne Friday night.

By Billy Woods