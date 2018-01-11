Marked Tree takes down Earle

The Indians shot 59 percent from the field in their win over the current 2A state champions

It was a humbling defeat for Earle as the Bulldogs fell to Marked Tree, the top ranked team in 2A basketball and 12th ranked team in the entire state according to MaxPreps, 58-46 at home last Tuesday.

“That was our worst performance. Ain’t no thing about it, the better team won,” said Earle head coach Billy Murray. “They deserve to be number one.

She (Coach Barbara Wilburn) does a good job coaching. They ran their offense. They ran their defense. They did what she said to do… My players, the crowd got in their heads. I couldn’t control my team and, hey, it’s one of those games.”

It was the execution of team basketball from Marked Tree compared to the individual play from Earle players inside of a packed Bulldogs gymnasium that Murray said was the difference in a first quarter which the Indians won 16-9.

“They didn’t confuse us,” Murray said. “Our players just didn’t listen and do as I wanted. I was never confused. I knew what I wanted done but our players were playing for the crowd. They weren’t running the offense I called.

They were running sets.

They weren’t running anything I wanted ran. They ran things their way.”

Marked Tree continued to gain separation in the second quarter, carrying a 2817 advantage into halftime, and returned to the court with more of the same in the third stanza. The Indians built a largest lead of 15 points as Colby Malone sank a free throw at the 1:40 mark of the third quarter to give Marked Tree a 41-26 advantage.

Then came the Bulldogs.

Earle captain Travonta Doolittle knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the arc as the buzzer on the third quarter sounded to pull the Bulldogs back within 11 points, trimming the Indians lead to 42-31 as the fourth quarter began. Then, with 5:54 left in the fourth frame, Devonta Mckinney dropped in a jumper to pull Earle back within single digits, 44-35.

McKinney then dished a pass to Devarius Jones for a layup to cap off an 11-2 run which spanned from the start of the fourth quarter until there was just 3:43 remaining in the contest.

Now leading only 44-42, Wilburn called a Marked Tree timeout. During the brief break, chants of “We ready. We ready. We ready for y’all” broke out from the Earle faithful.

However, the Indians were ready as well.

After an Indian free throw to increase the Marked Tree lead to 45-42, Earle senior Ryan Johnson put a deep shot that would have tied the game. But Johnson’s shot clanged off the rim and into the Marked Tree’s hands, leading to a three-ball by Trayvius Brown and a 13-4 game-sealing run for the Indians.

“We kind of got control of it late in the third and fourth quarter when we made that run and caught up with them,” Murray said. “I thought we had everything put together but then we fell apart… But, that’s the way we should have been playing all game. We can’t wait until the fourth quarter.”

“So, we choked,” Murray added. “I told them, that was one of the games that I had high expectations of them and we just choked.”

Not helping matters for the Bulldogs was Earle’s inability to control the Indian shooters. Marked Tree knocked down 5 of 11 three-pointers and shot a staggering 59 percent from the field as a team. In comparison, the Bulldogs pushed through just 37 percent of their shots, while having 15 more attempts, and only converted 2 of 13 three-balls.

Also hindering Earle was the lack of an inside presence. The Bulldogs made just 15 of 32 shots from inside the free throw line.

Murray says officiating along with the departure of last season’s center and current Baylor University quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. combined to give the Bulldogs issues under the goal.

“One thing I don’t like is crying about officiating, but there were so many fouls that were uncalled,” Murray said. “There was so much bumping and checking going on… We were getting beat up and mugged. They weren’t calling it. This ain’t football. It’s a basketball court. I was unhappy with the officiating, but that’s the way the ball bounces. If they call it like that, we’ve got to adjust coaching, but we didn’t adjust to the physical way that they played.”

In the loss, Doolittle led the way on the scoreboard for Earle with 15 points while Darius Cisero recorded a double-double, adding 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs look to get back on track this Friday as Earle travels to East Poinsett County to take on the Warriors (11-6) for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples