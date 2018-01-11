Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Thursday, Jan. 11, the Greyhounds take on Itawamba Community College, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Thursday, Jan. 11, the Lady Greyhounds take on Itawamba Community College, at 5:30 p.m. (Away) ***

Monday, Jan. 15, the Bulldogs take on Buffalo Island Central, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball —

Monday, Jan 15, the Lady Bulldogs take on Buffalo Island Central, at 4 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball — Friday, Jan. 12, the Patriots take on Valley View, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Friday, Jan. 12, the Lady Patriots take on Valley View, at 5 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Friday, Jan. 12, the Blue Devils take on Wynne, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Friday, Jan. 12, the Lady Devils take on Valley View, at 5 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Christian Boys Basketball — Friday, Jan. 12, The Black Knights take on Marvell Academy, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Junior High Basketball Results — Marion Junior High over West Junior High, 61-23.

• Earle Boys Basketball —