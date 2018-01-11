Super Cold…

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist This last week or 10 days have been some of the coldest days in history with lows in the single digits and the highs still below freezing. These conditions have made it very difficult to deer, duck hunt, and especially fishing.

When it gets too cold for duck hunters, you know it is brutal. Most of the duck holes are frozen solid and even places like Horseshoe and Midway were covered with ice. The ducks appeared to have moved further south looking for open water and food.

When warmer weather arrives it will take several days for the ducks to return.

There were a few deer taken during the youth hunt so send me pictures and details of the hunt. I would bet there was a heater in the stand. One friend killed a doe out of an open tree stand with his cross bow. He said he had all the cold he could stand, 22 degrees, and had just climbed down when the deer walked with in 20 feet. In spite of his wife’s protests, he dressed the deer inside his garage.

Either way, he was loser.

January is the month for wild game suppers with West Memphis 1st Baptist have their first supper on Monday Jan. 22 at the church. All men and boys are invited. Ronnie Tice, the Horseshoe Lake crappie guide is the guest speaker. Angels Way Baptist Church is having their annual wild game dinner on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

at Greenway Equipment.

This dinner has been going on for many years and fills up the whole equipment shop with several hundred people. It also is for men and boys only. We will have more information in the next column. These are great opportunities for wonderful food and Christian Brotherhood, so call the church offices and make your reservations.

While working at my computer trying to write the weekly story, my computer quit on me. I used up my very limited knowledge trying to get it going.

I called Theresa at the Computer Workshop in Marion for help and she said bring it to the shop.

After just a few minutes she found the problem and got it going. Give her a call at 870-338-3757. She is very efficient and friendly. She got me going again quickly at a very reasonable price.

The weatherman promises much better weather this week, so the lakes and woods will thaw out and get the ducks working.

There are several hunting days before the season ends and this should be the best part of the season. The crappie at Horseshoe should come out of hibernation, even though it will be continue to be cold on the water. Dress extra warm.

As you can tell, there is not much in the outdoor world to report. Please send some pictures and stories. Don’t forget Ask The Game Warden. We all have legal questions and they have the answers. It’s supposed to warm up so take the kid with you. He might shoot more ducks than you. Lakeside Taxidermy has had a slow week and we need your trophies that we mount at a reasonable rate, with fast service and quality service. Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 897-732-0455 or 901-4823430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

Ice Fishing, Anyone?

Trout are supposed to like cold water, so why isn’t anyone out at Tilden Rodgers Lake hauling them in? The run of subfreezing temperatures had much of the lake out at the park covered under a layer of ice and cold weather was keeping the anglers away.

