Church Announcements

Family and Friends Prayer Conference line on Monday & Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour, but it’s up to you how long you can stay on line and pray. The phone number to call is 1-302202-1108. Assistant pastor Elder Charles Gilmer. Pastor Macon Drake.

House of Prayer Church of God in Christ,

Edmondson: Revival Wednesday Jan. 17, Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Pastor Oza Brewer is the speaker. Come and be blessed.

Marion Church of Christ, 2845 Hwy. 64 W., Marion: Gospel Meeting Jan. 14 through Jan. 17. Sunday 5 p.m. for evening worship, 6 p.m. fellowship with speaker brother Keith Mosher Sr. from the Memphis School of Preaching as the guest speaker. Jan. 15 through Jan. 17, Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m. for fellowship, 7 p.m. for preaching also with brother Keith Mosher Sr. The topic is “Is Your Heart In.”

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 817 S. 14th St., West Memphis: Ordination service to install Bro. Johnnie Oliver as Deacon this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Willie Coleman of New Beginning Outreach Ministries will be guest speaker and in charge of ordination ceremony. Host pastor Rev. Troy McClenton.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Holy Ghost Outpour Revival Wednesday, Jan. 17, Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Evangelist Leslie Wells of Calvary COGIC. Sponsor Carrie McClure. All are cordially welcome to these special services. Host pastor S. J. Parker.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church Sunday,

Jan. 14. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: Revival Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. nightly. Speakers Apostle Lincoln Dent and Apostle Lynetta Dent of Breakers Anointed Ministries in Cordova, Tennessee. For van services call 870-7350040.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Are you interested in furthering your education Biblically? Join Dr. James Morganfield, Jr. for classes held every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and the tuition is $400 a semester. Courses for this semester: The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and it’s Ministries. Registration Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr., president at 901-2297748 or Martha Raybon, registrar at 870-400-7763.

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 409 Lincoln St., West Memphis: Deacon Installation of Brother Gregory Brown Sunday at 10 a.m. Rev. Antwan Stinnett of Philadelphia MB Church will be conducting the service. Host pastor Rev. Ricky Reel.

All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges.

