Dementia Care Workshop for family garegivers

Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program Jan. 17 in Jonesboro

UAMS Media Service JONESBORO – The Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is offering a free Dementia Care Workshop Jan. 17 in Jonesboro for family members who are providing unpaid care for an older adult with dementia.

The workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Schmieding Home Caregiver Training office, 2813 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 870-2077600.

“Learning helpful ways to support and care for someone with dementia can be very important in relieving caregiver stress,” said Linda Willey, R.N., coordinator of the Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program. “This program provides family caregivers with information on better ways to communicate, why some behaviors are challenging, nutrition tips, and activities while maintaining dignity and quality of life.” Family caregivers include anyone who helps with care, including managing a family member’s medications, talking to doctors and nurses on their behalf, or simply preparing their meals and doing a few household chores.

It is reported that about 80 percent of Arkansas’ older population who are still living in their home depend on family and friends for assistance. Dementia care at home can become more and more challenging. A better understanding of the disease may help families care for their loved one.

The workshop is supported in part by grants from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program.

From Benjamin Boulden