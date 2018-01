Marriage Licenses

Jan. 3 Roberto C. Perez, 34, and Amelia M. Domingo, 33, both of Memphis, Tennessee Jan. 4 Darwin Rivera, 23, and Heidi M. Portillo, 30, both of Memphis Darrelle D. Steele, 38, of Tunica, Mississippi, and Kendra S. Crutcher, 26, of Memphis Shenelle R. Jervis, 44, and Sheria T. Freeman, 44, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jan. 5 Marco Fleming, 37, and Robbi L. Chase, 41, both of Marion Joshua W. Smith, 33, and Crystal C. Ramsey, 39, both of Memphis Gilberto Trejo, 45, and Ma D. Montero, 42, both of Memphis Kevin M. Kilpatrick, 35, and Letita E. Davis, 35, both of Memphis John Keeton, 41, and Pamela Faulkenbery, 37, both of Richland, Mississippi Jan. 8 Fernando Giorgana, 31, and Martha E. Alvarez, 37, both of Memphis Omar A. Serrano, 23, and Fatima M. Huete, 21, both of Cordova, Tennessee William K. Presley, 36, and Amanda N. Kitchens, 28, both of Munford, Tennessee Kasey S. Overturf, 26, and Kristina M. White, 25, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jan. 9 Jessie Jones, 47, and Kayia Fiqures, 41, both of Southaven, Mississippi Jan. 10 Miquel H. Almaraz, 28, and Cesilia H. Vega, 30, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 3 Jason McCafferty vs. Christina McCafferty Jan. 4 Thomas Coats Jr. vs. Jamey Coats Jan. 8 Wilkes East vs. Erica East

Marion Police Reports 12-25-17 / 01-01-18

12-25-17 – 6:00pm – 643 Riverwest Circle Undetermined Cause of Death 12-26-17 – 11:35pm – 405 Birdie – Persons in Disagreement 12-26-17 – 12:00am – 103 Walnut – Theft of Property / Residential Burglary / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 12-26-17 – 8:00am – 513 Par #7 – Financial Identity Fraud 12-27-17 – 10:30am – 176 Lynwood – Runaway 12-27-17 – 3:00pm – 98 Sherwood – Residential Burglary 12-27-17 – 10:30pm Hampton Inn – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 12-27-17 – 12:00pm – 401 Shiloh – General Information 12-27-17 – 6:19pm – 402 W. Brinkley Loop #2 Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening / Interference with Visitation 12-27-17 – 11:45am – 917 Pleasant Plains Cove Theft of Property 12-27-17 – 3:09pm – U/K Criminal Impersonation 12-27-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-27-17 – 3:00pm – 3440 I-55 – Theft of Property 12-27-17 – 5:13pm – 1000 L.H.Polk – Found Property 12-27-17 – 3:00pm – 138 Block – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 12-27-17 – 7:20pm – 113 Lori – Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief 12-27-17 – 7:20pm – 113 Lori – Battery 12-27-17 – 9:30pm – 155 Holly – Breaking and Entering 12-28-17 – 1:36pm – 66 Ash Cove – Assault on a Family Member 12-28-17 – 5:00pm – 66 Ash Cove – Runaway 12-29-17 – 8:00am – 113 Evening Wind – Domestic Battery 12-29-17 – 11:09am – 459 L.P.Mann – Theft of Property 12-19-17 – 10:00am – 401 Birdie #2 – Persons in Disagreement 12-29-17 – 8:00am – Block – Theft of Property x 2 12-30-17 – 1:00am – 539 Par – Persons in Disagreement 12-30-17 – 8:00am – 402 Maywood Cove – Theft of a Firearm 12-30-17 – 8:00am – 523 Par #1 – Theft of Property 12-30-17 – 4:50pm Mound City – Domestic Battery 12-31-17 – 11:15pm – 2921 Highway 77 #1 – Theft of Property / Commercial Burglary / Criminal Mischief 12-31-17 – 4:00pm – 341 Park – Persons in Disagreement 12-31-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-31-17 – 11:00pm – 3148 I-55 East Service Road Assault / Terroristic Threatening 01-01-18 – 12:00am – 368 Medel Marconi – Terroristic Act / Aggravated Residential Burglary / Theft of Property

West Memphis Police Reports 12/25/17 – 1/1/18

12/25/17 2:11 AM 108 Thompson AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/25/17 4:59 AM 1000 E Jackson AVE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/25/17 5:01 AM 1000 E Jackson AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/25/17 12:50 PM 2900 Block of East Polk LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/25/17 2:17 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/25/17 4:28 PM 601 Pryor DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/25/17 4:34 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/25/17 9:40 PM 350 S 31St ST 98 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/17 12:12 AM 1118 Clement RD LOITERING 12/26/17 8:56 AM 624 Arlington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/26/17 9:20 AM 408 Clement RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 12/26/17 5:28 PM 2000 E Broadway THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/26/17 7:45 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 12/26/17 10:02 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/27/17 8:36 AM 1801 Van Buren AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/27/17 8:45 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD C THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 12/27/17 9:55 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/27/17 2:06 PM 304 Wyanoke RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/27/17 2:27 PM 507 S Avalon ST 3 KIDNAPPING 12/27/17 2:29 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/27/17 2:47 PM 609 Tulane Dr. THEFT OF P R O P E R T Y CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/27/17 3:40 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 12/27/17 3:56 PM 600 N 7Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/27/17 3:57 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/27/17 4:43 PM 500 W Broadway AVE 16 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 12/27/17 8:53 PM Dover / Clover POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 12/27/17 11:55 PM 1410 Missouri ST 1 Robbery Aggravated 12/28/17 12:48 AM 1410 Missouri ST 1 Robbery Aggravated 12/28/17 1:26 AM 200 W Barton AVE Robbery Aggravated 12/28/17 1:59 AM 1410 Missouri ST 1 Robbery Aggravated 12/28/17 10:11 AM Missouri Street/West Service Road FLEEING 12/28/17 10:33 AM 1205 Proctor Rd. 144 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 12/28/17 12:21 PM 2501 E Service Rd. FORGERY 12/28/17 12:22 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 12/28/17 2:45 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 12/28/17 2:49 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/28/17 2:54 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/28/17 3:09 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/28/17 3:18 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/28/17 3:30 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/28/17 4:12 PM 515 Missouri ST 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 12/28/17 4:11 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE 76 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/28/17 4:33 PM 1808 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/28/17 4:39 PM 1808 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 12/28/17 6:42 PM 1101 S Avalon ST K7 TERRORISTIC THREATENING 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/28/17 6:42 PM 925 State Highway 77 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 12/28/17 6:59 PM 925 Highway 77 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/29/17 12:41 AM 504 S 21St ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/29/17 1:19 AM 2700 Block of North 27th Street BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 12/29/17 10:57 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 12/29/17 11:56 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 12/29/17 1:27 PM 14th Street / South McAuley DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/29/17 1:49 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 12/29/17 2:02 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 12/29/17 1:31 PM 2416 E Barton AVE 12 FOUND PROPERTY 12/29/17 5:34 PM 1007 Mimosa DR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OFFENSE 12/29/17 5:51 PM 1007 Mimosa ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 12/29/17 5:30 PM 1397 Missouri ST BATTERY 1ST DEGREE 12/29/17 11:22 PM 115 S 20Th ST 109 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/30/17 1:03 AM 2211 Autumn ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/30/17 3:33 AM 210 W Service RD 138 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 12/30/17 5:22 AM 2000 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/30/17 5:54 AM 2021 Goodwin AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/30/17 8:33 AM 1601 N 7Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/30/17 9:13 AM 500 W Broadway AVE 16 FORGERY 12/30/17 10:28 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/30/17 10:52 AM 502 Cornell AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/30/17 8:14 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD ALEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/30/17 10:44 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/30/17 11:06 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/31/17 12:42 AM 3401 Service LOOP 229 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/31/17 11:48 AM 700 S 18Th St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/31/17 12:00 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 1/1/18 2:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/1/18 2:28 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 1/1/18 8:54 AM 206 Marjorie CV TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/1/18 4:03 PM 1223 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 1/1/18 7:48 PM 511 Balfour RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 1/1/18 10:16 PM 923 E Broadway AVE 27 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL