MOMOSCOIPE

Christmas in the Delta

The Schoettle Center hosted an afternoon of music for the community on Dec. 10 with Christmas in the Delta. Wesley Emerson and friends did not disappoint. Above: Jeanne Simmons demonstrates a penny whistle to Kate Taylor, Dixie Schafer, Olivia Kaiser and John Elliott. Right: Delta Sigma Theta members Tracye LaBattes Parker, Atara Dorsey, Sheri Lowe, pose by the tree with DeltaARTS Executive Director Amelia Barton. Below: Evelyn Stevens visits with Wesley Emerson after the show, while singers Daniel Massey and Catherine Grace Durbin talk with Bobbi Dodge. Make plans now for the next Sundays with the Arts on April 22, when Voices of the South present 'It's All Greek to Me.'

Photos courtesy of DeltaARTS